Nine Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC Partners Named to the Lists of NJ Super Lawyers and Rising Stars for 2021

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC announces that nine of its attorneys have been selected by Thomson Reuters for inclusion on that organization's lists of New Jersey Super Lawyers and New Jersey Rising Stars for 2021.

"Having such a large segment of our Firm selected to these lists is a testament to the values and ideals we all share. We are honored to have received this recognition," said founding partner Laura Ann Kelly.

Attorneys selected to the Thomson Reuters lists include Peter Donnelly, Laura Ann Kelly, Patrick Minter, David Blackwell, Patrick Galligan, Jason Meisner, Seth Abrams, Joseph Fiteni, and Jared Limbach.

2021 NJ Super Lawyers List

Named to the 2021 NJ Super Lawyers List were founding partners Peter T. Donnelly, Patrick B. Minter and Laura Ann Kelly, along with partners David M. Blackwell, Patrick J. Galligan and Jason A. Meisner.

Mr. Donnelly focuses on commercial real estate transactions, business and corporate law and related areas. This is his 3rd consecutive year of inclusion on the list.

Mr. Minter, named to the list for 10 consecutive years, concentrates his practice on commercial litigation, professional liability defense, ethics and insurance defense.

Ms. Kelly, who marks her sixth year of inclusion on the list, focuses on trust and estate planning and administration, and business succession planning.

Mr. Blackwell, named to the list since 2019, focuses on professional liability defense, employment law, commercial litigation, insurance coverage and general liability claims defense.

Mr. Galligan's areas of practice include professional liability, commercial litigation, construction law, and general corporate law. He has been included on the list since 2015. Both he and Mr. Blackwell were named partners of the Firm in 2015.

Mr. Meisner joined the Firm earlier this year. He focuses on commercial and professional liability defense litigation and serves as outside counsel for small and mid-sized businesses. This marks his first year of inclusion on the Super Lawyers list.

2021 NJ Rising Stars List

Partners Seth Abrams, Joseph Fiteni and Jared Limbach have been named to the 2021 list of NJ Rising Stars. This marks the eighth consecutive year of inclusion for both Messrs. Fiteni and Limbach and the first for Mr. Abrams. All three partners focus on commercial litigation and professional liability matters. Mr. Limbach also concentrates on personal injury defense, while Mr. Fiteni, who joined the Firm earlier this year, also handles matters related to personal injury, premise liability defense and property damage claims.

Selection to these lists is made in accordance with the methodology and standards set forth under the Super Lawyers Methodology.

About Donnelly Minter & Kelly, LLC

Donnelly Minter & Kelly LLC operates offices in Morristown, NJ and New York City, NY. A progressive law firm with traditional values, the Firm focuses mainly on commercial litigation, commercial real estate, corporate transactions, insurance defense, and trust and estate planning and administration. Please visit dmklawgroup.com for more information.

