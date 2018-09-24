Nine Dynamics Announces Strategic Equity Issue

"Nine Dynamics has a simple vision. We make state-of-the-art investment insight effortless, approachable and accessible to all investors, professional or individual. We do this through revolutionary data science and world-class artificial intelligence," said Jeff Sears, Nine Dynamics' President and CEO. "With TITAN, we wanted to turn financial data into a user-friendly, immersive experience. TITAN was designed to enable investors to save time, enhance investment returns and gain a much deeper and broader understanding of market behavior."

TITAN has been hand crafted by Sears from the ground-up, himself a CFA Charterholder with over 15 years of professional investment experience.

Prior to TITAN, the cost to investors of accessing similar information, and the computer skills needed to properly manage similar data, were many times greater.

"When we first saw the Nine Dynamics presentation, we immediately "got it" that this technology could be truly transformative," said Ryan F. Jennings, Managing Director of MATCO Capital Ltd., a MATCO subsidiary. "TITAN has global partners, a highly user-friendly experience and a value proposition to the customer that strikes us as second-to-none."

"The investor group at Matco shares our vision and brings skills and experience that will be invaluable to us," said Sears. "Collectively, we are about simplicity and accessibility - a belief that every investor can and should have access to clear, valuable investment insights distilled from a massive database, through artificial intelligence."

Currently, TITAN supports and analyzes over 3,800 North American equities, and delivers numerous key fundamental and valuation metrics in a modern design. The platform also includes a hallmark artificial intelligence engine, to assist in planning investment holding periods and sector allocations. TITAN is bolstered by key strategic partnerships with FactSet Research Systems (a global leader in wealth management financial data), Microsoft (a global leader in cloud computing, big data and advanced analytics) and MaRS (world's largest Fintech innovation hub).

The Nine Dynamics team is focused on creating a product suite that enables tailored analytics, with the agility to respond to customer requests and ensure a fit for any investment style.

"Feedback from professional and individual investors has been overwhelmingly positive," said Andrew Lester, Nine Dynamics' COO. "We will collaborate and grow with our user base, and keep sparking new conversations and insights. Delivering both a high level of content, together with the right kind of investment support, at a fraction of the cost of our nearest competitor, will help to democratize access to investment information."

The Nine Dynamics team enjoys pushing boundaries and entering uncharted waters, which is also reflected in its Coin Bandits software product (www.coinbandits.com), a streaming artificial intelligence service for cryptocurrency. "The Bandit" is a cheeky, furry, hyper-intelligent sidekick that helps investors make better decisions when analyzing, and determining optimal hold periods for cryptocurrencies. This special application supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and NEO, and sprang from a creative exercise to "be as different as we could be," said Sears.

Nine Dynamics was proudly featured by Microsoft as an innovative solution provider within their Azure Cloud Computing and Interactive Embedded Analytics suite: https://customers.microsoft.com/en-us/story/nine-dynamics-partner-professional-services-power-bi-embedded

SOURCE Nine Dynamics

Related Links

ninedynamics.com

