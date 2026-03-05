Nine Energy Service Successfully Completes Financial Restructuring

Emerges from chapter 11 as a financially stronger company with greater optionality and flexibility to support long-term growth

Remains focused on delivering full suite of innovative completions solutions to customers

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine"), a leading onshore completions solutions provider, announced today the successful completion of its financial restructuring process. On February 1, 2026, Nine and its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries filed voluntary, prepackaged chapter 11 cases (the "Chapter 11 Cases") in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Court"). Today, Nine emerged from the Chapter 11 Cases and Nine's plan of reorganization, confirmed by the Court on March 4, 2026, is now effective.

Nine achieved the objectives it set for this process, including reducing secured debt by approximately $320 million and annual interest expense by $40 million. Nine also received an exit ABL facility of $135 million from existing ABL lenders upon emergence from the Chapter 11 Cases. This will provide Nine with greater optionality and flexibility to support the Company's long-term financial health.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Nine as we move forward financially stronger, better positioned for future growth," said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service, Inc. "With our financial restructuring process complete, Nine now has greater optionality and flexibility to support our success and enable us to continue providing customers with exceptional services safely and efficiently. I am grateful to our talented Nine team for their continued hard work and commitment, as well as our customers and vendors for their support and partnership throughout this process. I am confident that Nine has a bright future ahead."

Nine is advised in this matter by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Kane Russell Coleman Logan PC as legal counsel, Moelis & Company as investment banker and FTI Consulting as financial and communications advisors. Certain noteholders under the Company's senior secured notes indenture are advised by Milbank LLP as legal counsel and Houlihan Lokey as investment banker. The ABL lenders are advised by Paul Hastings LLP as legal counsel.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine is a leading oilfield services business that supplies cutting edge solutions for unconventional oil and gas resource extraction and development across North America and abroad. Nine's culture is driven by an intense focus on performance and wellsite execution as well as a commitment to forward-leaning technologies that aid the development of smarter, customized applications that drive efficiencies and reduced emissions for customers. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operational reach that extends across all major onshore basins in the United States and Canada.

