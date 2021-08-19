Nine from Heim, Payne & Chorush Named to 2022 List of Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine partners with Houston-based Heim, Payne & Chorush have been selected for the 28th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including firm co-founder Mike Heim, who is singled out as Patent Litigation Lawyer of the Year in Houston.

Mr. Heim received the Lawyer of the Year honor based on his experience as a skilled strategist and trial lawyer. Over his career, he has helped a wide range of businesses protect their most important patented technology and frequently works with patent owners to develop long-term strategies for managing and enforcing patents. He has led litigation teams from complaint to judgment in venues across the country, as well as in post-grant proceedings at the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board and appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Among the nine honorees, three received "Ones to Watch" honors reserved for midcareer practitioners. This year's Best Lawyers honorees include:

The oldest and one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the country, Best Lawyers in America is compiled through confidential client and peer evaluations and editorial research. Honorees represent the top 5 percent of practicing attorneys.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, the firm takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

