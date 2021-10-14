Nine Hauser Private Equity Fund Managers Named in Inc.'s 2021 Top Founder-Friendly Investors

CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Inc. announced its third annual Founder-Friendly Investors list, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs, which included nine notable Hauser Private Equity fund managers.

The final list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs can trust and collaborate with while receiving the financial support they need to help accelerate growth. All have a successful track record of remaining actively involved in the businesses after their investment. To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

"Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building a relationship and supporting the founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners," says Scott Omelianuk , editor-in-chief of Inc. Media.

Cincinnati-based Hauser Private Equity is a fund manager for private equity funds investing in the middle and low-middle markets. Nine fund managers from Hauser Private Equity's portfolio were named to Inc's Top list, including Clearlake Capital, Guardian Capital Partners, New Mainstream Capital, North Castle Partners, Palladium Equity Partners, Revelstoke Capital Partners, Revolution, Shore Capital Partners, and ZMC Zelnick Media Capital.

Hauser Private Equity's fund and direct co-investment model relies on the operational experience of industry experts, which aligns well with funds focused on founder-lead businesses. "These fund managers emphasize the importance of operational expertise to value creation, and partner with key leaders focused on long-term partnerships and flexible solutions to growth," said Mark Hauser, managing partner at Hauser Private Equity.

"We are very excited to be recognized as one of the most founder-friendly investors by Inc. Magazine. Throughout our history, we have focused on building a reputation and a private equity investment model that resonates with founder-led businesses," said Simon Bachleda, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Revelstoke. "We pride ourselves on being service-oriented partners to our management teams and fostering a culture of high-urgency value creation – this combination has resulted in Revelstoke completing 112 investments in the past eight years, most of which have been with founder-led businesses."

Hauser Private Equity has invested with Revelstoke on multiple deals, including both Beacon Orthopedics and Cincinnati Eye Institute (Cincinnati Vision Partners). Fellow healthcare investor, Shore Capital Partners, joined Revelstoke on Inc.'s list. "We are honored to be recognized as a founder-friendly investor again by Inc.," said Justin Ishbia, Shore Capital Partner's Managing Partner. "It is a proof point that we are delivering on our vision to be the first choice for founders and executives seeking a partner for growth."

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2021. The list will also be featured in the October 2021 issue of Inc. magazine, available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and on newsstands beginning October 5, 2021.

About Hauser Private Equity

Hauser Private Equity is a private equity fund manager and co-investor formed to invest throughout the lower-middle and middle market via partnerships via control buyout funds and with managers of growth equity and special situations funds. Hauser Private Equity leverages the multi-industry expertise of its Limited Partners to define targets, grow companies, and enhance returns. Hauser Private Equity was founded by Mark Hauser and is based in Cincinnati, OH, operating offices in both Los Angeles, CA and Chicago, IL.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list , produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the list gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by the company.

The Founder-Friendly Investors award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based on their investments and founder references. Revelstoke is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, Revelstoke paid a fee to be considered for this award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Revelstoke's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser, such as Revelstoke. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

