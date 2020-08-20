Nine Hicks Thomas Attorneys Named to List of 2021 Best Lawyers in America

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Twelve lawyers with standout litigation boutique Hicks Thomas LLP have earned recognition in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the nation's most respected peer-review attorney guides. Of the 12 recognized, three have been named to the inaugural Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch category.

Firm Partners John B. Thomas, Robin Harrison, Paul Mitchell, Jay Old and Allen Rustay earned recognition for their expertise and experience in Commercial Litigation. J. Stephen Barrick was honored for his Appellate Law practice. Mr. Thomas earned additional honors in the area of Intellectual Property Litigation, and Mr. Harrison earned additional recognition for his Oil & Gas Litigation practice.

Additionally, three firm partners earned their first appearance on the Best Lawyers list. John Deis was recognized for his work in Construction Litigation, Courtney Ervin for her Energy Law practice, and Stephen Loftin for excellence in Commercial Litigation. 2021 is the first year in which Hicks Thomas featured as many as nine lawyers listed in Best Lawyers in America.

"Since Hicks Thomas began, our firm has maintained its commitment to winning while keeping a clear focus on client service," said John Thomas, Hicks Thomas co-founding partner. "To be recognized by our peers – the people who understand what we do every day – is an incredible honor and further affirmation that we continue to move in the right direction."

New this year, Best Lawyers has named three additional Hicks Thomas attorneys to its inaugural "Ones to Watch" list, which recognizes professional excellence in attorneys earlier in their careers. Kasi Chadwick was honored for her work in Labor and Employment Litigation, and Joshua Bauer and Liz Larson were selected for Commercial Litigation.

Hicks Thomas is a talented and seasoned team of trial and appellate lawyers with a wide range of expertise across multiple industries, including energy, environmental law, construction, securities litigation, insurance, intellectual property, fiduciary duty and product liability.

The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation, and is based on confidential client and peer evaluations, as well as extensive editorial research. To read more about Hicks Thomas' Best Lawyers: https://www.bestlawyers.com/firms/hicks-thomas-llp/62934/US.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

