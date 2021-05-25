Nine Hudson Valley Communities Continue Clean Energy Program, Select Supplier

HVCP, a community choice aggregation (CCA) program, enables participating communities to leverage the collective buying power of residents and small businesses at large enough scale to dictate the terms of how they buy energy. The empowered municipalities negotiate for renewable electricity at fixed rates that are priced lower than otherwise available. CCA is promoted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) as a priory climate action. CCA programs, like HVCP, promote renewable energy generation, cut costs for consumers, and provide consumer protection.

Results

The inaugural two-year supply contract will be in effect through June 2021. Over the first eighteen months, the more than 24,000 participants receiving 100% renewable electricity contributed to the avoidance of more than 218,600 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of amount of carbon sequestered by 276,844 acres of forest.

New Supply Contract

The new contract will run from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2024. Nine municipalities chose 100% renewable electricity from Columbia Utilities as their default energy option. Eight of nine communities will also offer a fixed rate standard supply option. Eligible residents and businesses will be automatically enrolled, but may withdraw, at any time, without incurring fees or penalties. Prior to July 1st, eligible Central Hudson customers will receive a letter from their local government that includes information on how to opt out. Those who opt out will receive basic electricity supply service from Central Hudson at the variable utility rate. Regardless of program participation, Central Hudson remains responsible for delivery, repair service, and billing.

Hudson Valley Community Power Rates effective July 2021

Customer Class HVCP 100% NYS

Renewable Fixed Rate (per kWh) HVCP Standard Fixed

Rate (per kWh) Residential $0.06573 $0.05968 Small Commercial $0.07112 $0.06215

"This program is the result of a competitive procurement process," said Joule Founder Mike Gordon. "The partnership of communities selected Columbia Utilities as their default supplier because they were offered a unique combination of competitive pricing, consumer protection, and 100% renewable power."

"Marbletown is excited to continue participating in the CCA," said Supervisor Rich Parete." Our residents are enthusiastic about the program and are proud to support clean energy."

Village of New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers commented, "In New York State, we're working hard to move towards carbon-free electricity. CCAs that purchase 100% renewable energy are an important piece of this energy solution."

Neil Bettez, Supervisor of the Town of New Paltz said of the CCA renewal, "I'm happy the Town has once again decided to take advantage of this competitive pricing for our residents, and we're looking forward to continuing to work with Joule to promote the use of renewable energy for our community."

"The Town is a supporter of helping increase the use of renewable electricity generation without impacting our scenic and rural countryside while benefitting the world," stated Clinton Supervisor Raymon Oberly. "It is a no-brainer as fossil fuel and nuclear electric generation facilities are being taken offline now and in the future."

"We are excited to have this partnership that will enable us to continue driving the business forward and support our sustainable growth. We look forward to developing strong results," said Columbia Utilities CEO Robert Palmese.

Maximizing Savings with Solar

Earlier this year, Marbletown was the first Hudson Valley municipality to pass a resolution to approve community choice solar as a way to include the guaranteed savings community solar delivers as a default energy option. The eight other HVCP communities soon followed suit. Just as Joule solicited competitive bids from electricity suppliers on behalf of the participating municipalities, Joule issued, in March, a Request for Information (RFI) from solar project developers. The new community solar offering is expected to be available later this year.

Tom Konrad, Chairman of the Marbletown Environmental Conservation Commission stated, "Marbletown is thrilled to be extending an expanding our partnership with HVCP. This partnership is a key enabler of Marbletown's groundbreaking 100% Renewable Action Plan for cost effectively transitioning Marbletown's residents, businesses, and government to 100% renewable energy through energy efficiency and electrification of buildings and transportation. We're particularly excited about the community choice solar program that will bring the cost savings of solar to everyone in Marbletown, not just those residents who can afford to put solar on our roofs. Programs like this are what make the transition to renewable energy the right thing to do for economic as well as environmental justice.

About Columbia Utilities

Columbia Utilities is a family owned and operated energy supply company offering electricity and natural gas throughout New York State. Established in Brooklyn in 1938, Columbia Utilities was created to provide fuel oil with quality service to New York City residents and businesses. Three generations later, the same family continues to own and operate the company and has expanded to offer electricity and natural gas services to 16 markets. Our personalized service, along with our knowledgeable and dependable staff, ensure you have a viable choice for your energy needs. For more information, visit www.columbiautilities.com or call (877) 726-5862. Follow Columbia Utilities on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Hudson Valley Community Power

Formed in partnership with Joule Community Power, Hudson Valley Community Power is a community choice aggregation program comprising communities in New York's Hudson Valley. The program enables participating communities to pool local electricity demand in order to leverage the collective buying power of their residents and small businesses in effort to secure more favorable energy supply rates, protect consumers, and designate renewable generation sources. The participating communities include City of Beacon, Town of Clinton, Village of Cold Spring, Town of Fishkill, Town of Marbletown, Town of New Paltz, Village of New Paltz, Town of Philipstown, City of Poughkeepsie, and Town of Red Hook. As of July 1, 2019, the default energy supply to homes and small businesses in the participating communities is 100% renewable. To learn more, visit hudsonvalleycommunitypower.com.

About Joule Community Power

Joule Community Power (Joule) works with municipalities and local partners to empower communities and facilitate their goals of providing residents and businesses with cleaner and cheaper energy. With no upfront cost to a municipality or its residents, Joule's first-of-kind, integrated Community Power program helps municipalities and consumers (1) save money by gaining leverage to procure less expensive electricity for residents and businesses, (2) make money by creating new revenue opportunities through participation in energy markets, and (3) go green by gaining local control to opt for clean and renewable generation sources. Joule's distinctive expertise in designing and implementing new consumer-protective energy supply contracts was instrumental in the creation of New York State's first community choice aggregation (CCA) energy program. Joule is the only company in NY State offering CCA administrative services with a Public Service Commission-approved implementation plan that integrates community solar projects; and only Joule has the expertise, relationships, and experience to effectively design, implement, and manage such a program. Joule's innovative renewable energy strategy is driving new regulation and encouraging the NY State Public Service Commission to rapidly advance innovative solutions. Having created the blueprint to guide communities through a smooth and empowering decision process, Joule aims to scale its Community Power model across NY State and beyond. Joule also offers capacity tag management services to businesses wishing to reduce their electricity costs by strategically managing their energy consumption. Joule Community Power is a division of Joule Assets. To learn more, visit joulecommunitypower.com.

