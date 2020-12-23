Nine in Ten Americans Are Definitely Looking Forward to Starting a New Year

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What can we call 2020? It's been called a dumpster fire, a train wreck and a hot mess. It's been dubbed Annus Horribilis, a year for the ages and the never-ending year. All of this is why nine in ten Americans (91%) say they are definitely looking forward to starting a new year. This is from an online survey conducted by Regina Corso Consulting among 2,027 U.S. adults, 18 and older between December 18 and 21, 2020.

Yet, over two in five U.S. adults (42%) say, while 2020 had its problems, it wasn't a bad year overall. Almost half of men (47%) say it wasn't a bad year compared to over one-third of women (37%). In fact, over half of Millennials (54%) believe 2020 wasn't a bad year overall compared to over two in five Gen Zers (45%) and Gen Xers (43%) and one-quarter of Baby Boomers/Greatest Generationers (25%).

Now that the calendar is almost just one page, four in five Americans (80%) say that 2021 cannot come soon enough for them. Interestingly, Baby Boomers/Greatest Generationers are more likely than Gen Z, Millennials and Gen Xers to say this (85% vs. 73%, 78% and 80%) and women are more likely than men to say it can't come soon enough (83% vs. 77%). But there is still a worry about what is to come as three-quarters (74%) are nervous about what 2021 might bring.

One thing 2020 was noted for was political division. Yet, all are of a similar mind when it comes to the end of 2020. Around nine in ten Republicans (89%), Democrats (92%) and Independents (92%) are definitely looking forward to starting a new year and around four in five of each party (80%, 82% and 79% respectively) say 2021 cannot come soon enough for them. Around three-quarters of Republicans (73%), Democrats (76%) and Independents (72%) are nervous about what 2021 might bring while Republicans are slightly more likely than Democrats and Independents to say while 2020 had its problems, it wasn't a bad year overall (47% vs. 42% and 38%).

Compared to 2020, three-quarters of Americans (74%) say that 2021 will be better for them and their family with one-third (34%) saying it will be much better. One in five (20%) say it will be about the same and less than one in ten (6%) say 2021 will be worse than 2020. Here there is a political divide with four in five Democrats (81%) saying it will be better compared to seven in ten Republicans (70%) and Independents (70%).

