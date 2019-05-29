Nine Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by Pennsylvania State Police

Pennsylvania State Police Department

May 29, 2019, 10:05 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated 755 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from May 24 through May 27, 2019. The crashes resulted in nine fatalities and 216 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 65 of the crashes, including two fatal collisions.

Troopers made 582 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 14,226 speeding citations over the holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,469 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 308 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.

CRASH DATA

Total Crashes

Fatal
Crashes

People
Killed

People
Injured

Alcohol-
Related Crashes

Alcohol-
Related Fatal Crashes

2018

787

3

3

183

70

1

2019

755

8

9

216

65

2







ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI
Arrests

Speeding Citations

Child
Seat Citations

Seat Belt Citations

Other Citations

2018

592

16,275

308

1,531

16,916

2019

582

14,226

308

1,469

16,681

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Trooper Brent Miller or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department

