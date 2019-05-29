Nine Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by Pennsylvania State Police
May 29, 2019, 10:05 ET
HARRISBURG, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated 755 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from May 24 through May 27, 2019. The crashes resulted in nine fatalities and 216 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 65 of the crashes, including two fatal collisions.
Troopers made 582 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 14,226 speeding citations over the holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,469 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 308 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.
|
CRASH DATA
|
Total Crashes
|
Fatal
|
People
|
People
|
Alcohol-
|
Alcohol-
|
2018
|
787
|
3
|
3
|
183
|
70
|
1
|
2019
|
755
|
8
|
9
|
216
|
65
|
2
|
ENFORCEMENT DATA
|
DUI
|
Speeding Citations
|
Child
|
Seat Belt Citations
|
Other Citations
|
2018
|
592
|
16,275
|
308
|
1,531
|
16,916
|
2019
|
582
|
14,226
|
308
|
1,469
|
16,681
Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.
MEDIA CONTACTS: Trooper Brent Miller or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556
SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department
