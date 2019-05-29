Nine Killed in Memorial Day Holiday Crashes Investigated by Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Pennsylvania State Police investigated 755 traffic crashes during the four-day Memorial Day holiday driving period, from May 24 through May 27, 2019. The crashes resulted in nine fatalities and 216 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in 65 of the crashes, including two fatal collisions.

Troopers made 582 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 14,226 speeding citations over the holiday weekend. State police also cited 1,469 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued citations to 308 motorists for not securing children in safety seats.

CRASH DATA

Total Crashes Fatal

Crashes People

Killed People

Injured Alcohol-

Related Crashes Alcohol-

Related Fatal Crashes 2018 787 3 3 183 70 1 2019 755 8 9 216 65 2













ENFORCEMENT DATA

DUI

Arrests Speeding Citations Child

Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations

2018 592 16,275 308 1,531 16,916

2019 582 14,226 308 1,469 16,681



Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only those crashes investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Trooper Brent Miller or Ryan Tarkowski, 717-783-5556

SOURCE Pennsylvania State Police Department

Related Links

http://www.state.pa.us

