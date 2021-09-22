Nine Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Honored on 2021 List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have earned spots on the 2021 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Firm founder W. Mark Lanier was named one of the Top 10 attorneys in the state for the 14th consecutive year based on his work in class actions and mass torts. Mr. Lanier is considered one of the nation's top trial attorneys, with more than $20 billion in jury verdicts during his storied career. Texas Super Lawyers has confirmed that Mr. Lanier was among the top three recipients of voting by his fellow attorneys.

Dara Hegar, the Managing Attorney for the firm, is recognized for the fourth consecutive year on the Super Lawyers list for her general litigation expertise. Ms. Hegar represents clients in each of the firm's practice areas with a focus on trial coordination.

Richard D. Meadow, the firm's National Mass Tort Leader and Director of Business Development, is named to the Super Lawyers list for the 10th time. Mr. Meadow has more than 30 years of experience representing individuals who have been injured by dangerous pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices and defective products, and has successfully tried more than 25 cases to verdict.

Appellate lawyer Kevin P. Parker earned a spot on the list for the 10th time. He leads the firm's Issues and Appeals practice group, where his team analyzes and briefs legal issues at the trial and appellate court levels.

Alex Brown, Managing Attorney of the firm's Business Litigation section, is honored in that practice area for the fourth year. Mr. Brown has successfully represented multi-national corporations in complex business disputes involving international project development, partnerships, oil and gas ventures, corporate governance and shareholder's rights in both state and federal courts.

Four firm attorneys are named to the Texas Super Lawyers list for their representation of clients in the area of Personal Injury.

Judson A. Waltman is named to the prestigious list for the fourth consecutive year. The firm's Managing Attorney in Houston over Personal Injury, Product Liability and Maritime Litigation, he has tried numerous cases to verdict, as well as producing two of the firm's largest settlements on behalf of clients who were catastrophically injured by commercial carriers.

For the 13th year, Sam E. Taylor II is recognized for his accomplishments in the courtroom. As lead counsel, he has tried more than 40 personal injury jury cases, including those involving wrongful death and other incidents that resulted in serious personal injuries. Mr. Taylor is the Managing Attorney of the Asbestos Litigation section of the firm.

Lawrence P. Wilson earned his 10th consecutive selection based on his years of experience in cases involving industrial plant explosions, products liability, sexual assault, age discrimination, premises liability, automobile negligence, FELA/railroad claims, and other transportation-related claims.

Patrice McKinney was honored on the Texas Super Lawyers list for the fifth time. Active in several Houston-area philanthropic and educational organizations, she has secured numerous jury awards and substantial settlements on behalf of individuals injured in the workplace.

To develop the list of Texas' top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters conducted a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their top legal peers. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assisted Texas Super Lawyers staff with final selections. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the list each year.

