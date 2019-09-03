Nine Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Recognized on 2019 List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have earned spots on the 2019 list of Texas Super Lawyers. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the list each year.

Firm founder Mark Lanier was again named one of the Top 10 attorneys in the state based on his work in class actions and mass torts and was selected to the list for the 16th consecutive year. In July of 2018, Mr. Lanier secured one of the largest plaintiffs' personal injury verdicts in history, nearly $4.7 billion on behalf of 22 women who developed ovarian cancer after longtime use of asbestos-laced talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson.

That verdict follows the firm's success in three federal court jury verdicts totaling almost $2 billion against J&J and its Pinnacle division based on claims from multiple plaintiffs who suffered serious medical complications caused by the company's defective hip implant devices. These results cumulatively put Mr. Lanier close to $20 billion in verdicts during his highly acclaimed career.

Richard D. Meadow, the firm's National Mass Tort Leader and Director of Business Development, is named to the Super Lawyers list for the eighth time. Mr. Meadow has more than 30 years of experience in representing individuals who have been injured by dangerous pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices and defective products and has successfully tried more than 25 cases to verdict.

Appellate lawyer Kevin P. Parker also earned a spot on the list for the eighth time. He leads the firm's Issues and Appeals practice group, where his team analyzes and briefs legal issues at the trial and appellate court levels.

Alex J. Brown is named on the Super Lawyer list for a third consecutive year. The Managing Attorney of the firm's Commercial Litigation section, Alex has represented companies and individuals in high-stakes business litigation across the country at both the trial and appellate level, and in domestic and international arbitration forums.

Dara Hegar, the Managing Attorney for the firm, is a multiple year honoree on the Super Lawyers roster. Ms. Hegar has represented clients in each of the firm's practice areas and has focused on trial coordination in complex litigation matters. While her proficiency spans across all of the firm's practice areas, Ms. Hegar's specialty has been managing complex litigations and providing specific insight at trial that has resulted in many significant verdicts and settlements over the past 20 years.

Four firm attorneys earned Texas Super Lawyers honors for their representation of personal injury clients.

Sam E. Taylor II was recognized for the 11th year for his accomplishments in the courtroom. As lead counsel, he has tried more than 40 personal injury jury cases, including wrongful death and other incidents that resulted in serious personal injuries.

Lawrence P. Wilson earned recognition for the eighth time based on his experience in cases involving personal injury, industrial plant explosions, FELA/railroad claims and other transportation-related claims.

Patrice McKinney was honored for the third time by Texas Super Lawyers. She has secured numerous jury awards and substantial settlements for hard-working people who have been severely injured by the negligence of others.

Judson A. Waltman was named to the prestigious list for the second consecutive year. He serves as Managing Attorney in Houston over Personal Injury, Product Liability and Maritime Litigation and has tried numerous cases to verdict. He also produced two of the firm's largest settlements on behalf of clients who were catastrophically injured by trucking companies.

To develop the list of Texas' top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters conduct a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their top legal peers. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assists Texas Super Lawyers staff with final selections.

The complete list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. For close to 30 years, the firm has worked tirelessly to find unique solutions to its clients' unique needs. The firm is composed of more than 60 skilled attorneys practicing in a broad array of areas, including business fraud, asbestos exposure, personal injury, commercial litigation, and others. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com .

Media Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

jdc@lanierlawfirm.com.

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

