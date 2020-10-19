Nine Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Recognized on List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine attorneys from The Lanier Law Firm have earned spots on the 2020 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Firm founder W. Mark Lanier was again named one of the Top 10 attorneys in the state based on his work in class actions and mass torts. In July 2018, Mr. Lanier secured one of the largest verdicts in plaintiffs' personal injury history, a nearly $4.7 billion verdict on behalf of 22 women who developed ovarian cancer as a result of longtime use of asbestos-laced talcum powder made by Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Lanier has secured nearly $20 billion in jury awards during his distinguished career.

Richard D. Meadow, the firm's National Mass Tort Leader, is named to the Super Lawyers list for the ninth time. Mr. Meadow has more than 30 years of experience representing individuals who have been injured by dangerous pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices and defective products, and has successfully tried more than 25 cases to verdict.

Appellate lawyer Kevin P. Parker earned a spot on the list for the ninth time. He leads the firm's Issues and Appeals practice group, where his team analyzes and briefs legal issues at the trial and appellate court levels.

Dara Hegar, the Managing Attorney for the firm, is recognized for the third consecutive year on the Super Lawyers list for her general litigation expertise. Ms. Hegar represents clients in each of the firm's practice areas with a focus on trial coordination.

Alex Brown, Managing Attorney of the firm's Business Litigation section, is honored in that practice area for the third year. Mr. Brown represents companies and individuals in federal and state courts across the nation, and in domestic and international arbitration forums.

Four firm attorneys are named to the Texas Super Lawyers list for their representation of clients in the area of Personal Injury.

For the 12th year, Sam E. Taylor II is recognized for his accomplishments in the courtroom. As lead counsel, he has tried more than 40 personal injury jury cases, including those involving wrongful death and other incidents that resulted in serious personal injuries.

Lawrence P. Wilson earned his ninth consecutive selection based on his years of experience in cases involving industrial plant explosions, FELA/railroad claims, and other transportation-related claims.

Patrice McKinney was honored on the Texas Super Lawyers list for the fourth time. Active in several Houston-area philanthropic and educational organizations, she has secured numerous jury awards and substantial settlements on behalf of individuals injured in the workplace.

Judson A. Waltman is named to the prestigious list for the third consecutive year. The firm's Managing Attorney in Houston over Personal Injury, Product Liability and Maritime Litigation, he has tried numerous cases to verdict, as well as producing two of the firm's largest settlements on behalf of clients who were catastrophically injured by commercial carriers.

To develop the list of Texas' top attorneys, researchers with Thomson Reuters conducted a statewide survey asking attorneys to nominate their top legal peers. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers then assisted Texas Super Lawyers staff with final selections. No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are named to the list each year. The complete list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

About the Lanier Law Firm

For more than 30 years, the men and women at the Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, the Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles. To learn more about Mark Lanier and the Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

J.D. Cargill

713-659-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE The Lanier Law Firm

Related Links

http://www.lanierlawfirm.com

