Made4net Recognized in Warehouse Management Systems Landscape Report for Q2 2026

Recognition among 11 vendors underscores Made4net's growing presence in the global WMS market

TEANECK, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, today announced it has been included in The Warehouse Management Systems Landscape, Q2 2026, published by Forrester Research. The report provides an overview of 11 WMS vendors for digital business and operations executives evaluating warehouse management technology.

The recognition comes amid continued growth and product innovation for Made4net. The company now supports more than 800 customers across 40 countries and 20 languages with an integrated supply chain execution platform spanning WMS, yard management, labor management, routing, and last mile proof of delivery.

Earlier this year, Made4net introduced the latest release of SCExpert™, its end-to-end supply chain execution platform, featuring a modernized user experience, mobile-first architecture, self-service reporting, and an AI-powered chatbot that enables natural language interaction with the WMS. The solution allows warehouse teams to ask operational questions and receive contextual, data-driven guidance in real time. The release was followed by the announcement of Made4net's AI Journey, a multi-phase roadmap progressing from assistive intelligence and predictive insights today toward fully autonomous, agent-driven warehouse operations in the future.

"Being included in Forrester's WMS Landscape report is a meaningful recognition of the momentum we've built and the trust our customers place in us," said Duff Davidson, Chief Executive Officer at Made4net. "The WMS market is at an inflection point — AI, automation, and deeper supply chain integration are reshaping what's possible. We're investing aggressively to ensure our customers are ahead of that curve, not catching up to it."

The Warehouse Management Systems Landscape, Q2 2026 is available through Forrester Research at forrester.com.

Disclaimer:

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About Made4net

Made4net is a global leader in WMS (warehouse management system) and supply chain execution software, delivering best-in-class, cloud-based WMS and 3PL WMS solutions. Our adaptable and scalable platform empowers organizations of all sizes to improve efficiency, visibility, and control across their supply chain.

Made4net's end-to-end SCExpert™ platform offers a robust WMS solution that enables real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved supply chain efficiency. In addition to the best-of-breed WMS, the platform offers integrated yard management, dynamic route management, proof of delivery and warehouse automation solutions that deliver a true supply chain convergence. Made4net is proud to be recognized by analysts and industry experts as a global leader in warehouse management software, including the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

For more information, visit www.made4net.com.

SOURCE Made4net, LLC