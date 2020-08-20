Nine Olshan Lawyers Selected to The Best Lawyers in America 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that nine of the firm's lawyers have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021, and one lawyer has been named to the "Ones to Watch" list.

"We're delighted that nine of our lawyers have been named to this distinguished list by our peers, and that one of our associates has been acknowledged among the Ones to Watch," said co-administrative partner Steven R. Gursky. "This is a highly competitive process and the results demonstrate that peers and clients alike recognize Olshan's superior client service and legal talent when stacked against large, national law firms."

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including being named by Legal 500 US 2020 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with five partners acknowledged, as well as recognition of the Advertising Practice and four attorneys; recognition by Chambers 2020 USA as having "Leading Lawyers" in both Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide; named as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; and by selection of 38 of the firm's attorneys for Super Lawyers® 2019 New York Metro. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

Best Lawyers® is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas, and because lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

