Nine Olshan Lawyers Selected to The Best Lawyers in America 2022; Two Named as "Ones to Watch"

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that nine of the firm's lawyers have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022, and two lawyers have been named to the "Ones to Watch" list.

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including selection by Chambers USA 2021 Guide to America's Leading Lawyers for Business as "Leading Lawyers" in four of the firm's key practice areas: Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism, Litigation: General Commercial: (New York), Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide, and Real Estate: Mainly Dirt (New York) with seven individual lawyers names as Leading Lawyers. The firm was also selected by Legal 500 US 2021 as a Top Tier 1 Firm in Shareholder Activism with eight attorneys acknowledged and the Advertising Practice was acknowledged as Top Tier along with two attorneys. Additionally, Olshan was named a Best Law Firm 2021 by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits and 35 attorneys were selected to the Super Lawyers® 2020 New York Metro list. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

Best Lawyers® is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice areas, and because lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed, inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, white collar defense & government Investigations, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

Madelaine Miller Strauss

[email protected]

646.331.2691

