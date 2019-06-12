Nine OXE Diesel 150 to Flugga Boats in Shetland

STOCKHOLM, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimco Marine AB´s (publ.) appointed distributor of OXE Diesel in the UK and Ireland, Proteum, was contracted to sell nine (9) OXE Diesel 150 to Flugga Boats in Shetland at the first day of the commercial marine exhibition Seawork in Southampton.

Andrew Tait from Proteum UK and Jack Barclay from Flugga Boats at Seawork.

"We congratulate Proteum on the contracted sales of nine OXE Diesel 150 to Flugga Boats. The combination of commercial boat and commercial outboard engines offers endurance, reliability, flexibility and control for their users", says Andreas Blomdahl, CEO, Cimco Marine AB.

Proteum are now displaying the OXE Diesel at Seawork, Europe's largest commercial marine and workboat exhibition, 11-13 June.

Flugga Boats are built in Shetland and designed to withstand the harshest sea conditions that surround the isles. Their boats utilise an HDPE collar and aluminium materials for strength, low maintenance and a long-life hull. In combination with the OXE Diesel 150 that is specially designed for commercial users to keep life cycle costs to a minimum through longer service intervals, lower maintenance costs and longer operation times, Flugga Boats with outboards will deliver low total cost of ownership over the boats' life.

Flugga Boats specialise in police boats, dive boats and rigid-hulled inflatable boats used throughout the world of aquaculture.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Berg

Chairman of the Board of Cimco Marine AB

+46-70-358-91-55

anders.berg@oxe-diesel.com

Andreas Blomdahl

CEO, Cimco Marine AB

+46-431-44-98-99

andreas.blomdahl@oxe-diesel.com

Myron Mahendra

CFO, Cimco Marine AB

+46-763-47-59-82

myron.mahendra@oxe-diesel.com

www.oxe-diesel.com

