Nine PKF O'Connor Davies Partners Named to Forbes 2026 Best-in-State CPAs List

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that nine of its partners have been named to the Forbes 2026 Best-in-State CPAs list, a recognition that identifies outstanding certified public accountants across the United States based on professional excellence and impact within their respective states.

The following PKF O'Connor Davies partners were recognized:

Several of the honorees were also previously recognized by Forbes through its Top 200 CPAs and prior Best-in-State CPAs lists, reflecting ongoing peer recognition.

"We are proud to see nine of our partners recognized by Forbes for their professional leadership and contributions to the accounting profession," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "This is a reflection of the depth of expertise across our organization and the commitment our partners bring to serving clients with integrity, diligence and consistency."

The Forbes Best-in-State CPAs list spotlights certified public accountants who demonstrate excellence across a range of criteria, including professional experience, technical expertise, innovation, thought leadership, influence on the profession and service to clients and communities. Honorees are selected following a rigorous research and evaluation process conducted by Forbes.

For more details about the 2026 Forbes Best-in-State CPAs list, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-cpas/.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE PKF, O'Connor Davies, LLP