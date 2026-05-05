PKF O'Connor Davies Ranked #1 Accounting and Tax Firm for Private Foundations by FoundationMark

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's leading accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced it has been named the market share leader among accounting firms serving private foundations in excess of $25 million in assets in the Northeast by FoundationMark, a market intelligence and benchmarking platform.

FoundationMark, widely used by trustees and advisors to benchmark investment performance and service providers, delivers data-driven insights drawn from annual IRS Form 990-PF filings. The platform processes more than 130,000 filings each year to generate peer group analyses, performance metrics and market intelligence on the entire universe of private foundations.

Highlights from the rankings include:

PKF O'Connor Davies ranked #1 with foundations in excess of $25 million in assets in the Northeast (Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania).

PKF O'Connor Davies ranked #1 in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) among foundations with $25 million or more in assets.

In New York state, which has the largest concentration of larger foundations, PKF O'Connor Davies ranked #1 with foundations with $25 million or more in total assets, including more than 50% higher market share of the #2 accounting firm.

"This recognition reflects the work we do every day to support private foundations," said Thomas Blaney, Private Foundations Practice Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "As the regulatory environment grows more complex, our focus remains on delivering specialized advice, consistency and long-term partnership to help clients meet their governance, compliance and fiduciary responsibilities."

"PKF O'Connor Davies stands out as a clear leader of accounting and tax firms servicing private foundations," said John Seitz, CEO of FoundationMark. "We break down the foundation universe by asset level and geography to get a granular understanding of trusted firms and PKF O'Connor Davies is at or near the top in all the accounting league tables."

To explore FoundationMark's benchmarking insights, peer group analyses and foundation performance data, visit https://foundationmark.com/.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About FoundationMark

FoundationMark tracks the investment performance of the private foundation universe and has created the most comprehensive performance benchmarks available. Investment returns have a direct, meaningful and measurable effect on a foundation's ability to support important causes. FoundationMark believes that providing independent, objective and transparent performance metrics can help foundations make better informed investment decisions.

SOURCE PKF, O'Connor Davies, LLP