Rick Simonsen Joins PKF O'Connor Davies as Managing Director in Transaction Advisory Services

BOSTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced that Rick Simonsen, CPA, CM&AA, has joined the organization as Managing Director within its Transaction Advisory Services practice. He will be based in the Boston office.

Rick Simonsen

Simonsen brings deep expertise in financial due diligence and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy. Throughout his career, he has advised private equity and corporate clients on more than 100 M&A transactions with deal sizes ranging from $1 million to $500 million. His experience spans buy-side and sell-side Quality of Earnings analyses across consumer products, ecommerce, media and entertainment, technology and professional services.

"Rick's extensive transaction advisory experience and proven leadership capabilities make him a valuable addition to our team," said Jonathan Moore, Managing Partner of Client Services at PKF O'Connor Davies. "His track record of providing strategic advice to clients as well as his ability to build and grow high-performing teams align with our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our clients."

Simonsen's appointment reflects PKF O'Connor Davies' ongoing commitment to enhancing its Transaction Advisory Services capabilities in support of private equity firms and founder-led businesses, further strengthening the firm's ability to provide a comprehensive suite of integrated services across the full business lifecycle.

Before joining PKF O'Connor Davies, Simonsen served as Director of Transaction Advisory Services at a national accounting firm, where he partnered with C-suite executives, deal teams and investors to evaluate risks, identify synergies and support post-acquisition integration planning. He played a key role in scaling the practice from four to 20 professionals while managing and mentoring team members at all levels. Prior to this role, Simonsen held positions at a global consulting firm, executing financial due diligence for structured finance transactions and at a "Big Four" accounting firm, auditing hedge funds, private equity funds and investment companies with more than $25 billion in assets under management.

Simonsen earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Connecticut. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of New York and a Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA).

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice and member of PKF Global, a global network of accountancy firms. We have a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

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SOURCE PKF, O'Connor Davies, LLP