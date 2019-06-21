Nine Presidential Candidates are Open to Expanding Supreme Court

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Back the Court Director Aaron Belkin issued the following statement in response to a New York Times story in which nine presidential candidates, including Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Kirsten Gillibrand, said they are open to expanding the Supreme Court.

"Nearly half of the 2020 candidates are open to expanding the Supreme Court, a position that clearly reflects a growing consensus in the Democratic Party, whether from the left or from the center. As the Roberts majority continues to issue retrograde and unpopular decisions on behalf of the GOP, corporations, and billionaires over the coming years, support for court expansion will continue to grow.

"The Supreme Court broke democracy by dismantling the Voting Rights Act, approving unlimited dark money, and allowing hyper-partisan gerrymandering, while the GOP blocked 100+ Obama appointees to the lower courts, stole the Supreme Court, rammed through Justice Kavanaugh's appointment, and then packed the federal bench with Trump judges. The 2020 candidates understand that democracy is on fire, and that expanding the Court is the way to save it."

About Take Back the Court

The Supreme Court has broken democracy by dismantling the Voting Rights Act, allowing dark money to flood our politics, and approving partisan gerrymandering. The mission of Take Back the Court is to prevent the Court from striking down new laws designed to restore democracy. For more information, visit us at www.takebackthecourt.today and follow us on twitter @TakeBacktheCt

