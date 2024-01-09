Nine Strive funds will move primary listing from NYSE Arca, Inc. and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC to New York Stock Exchange

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ETF Architect) -- EA Series Trust announces that the following funds will move their primary listings to the New York Stock Exchange: Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSE Arca: DRLL), Strive 500 ETF (NYSE Arca: STRV), Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSE Arca: SHOC), Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (NYSE Arca: STXE), Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF (NYSE Arca: FTWO), Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (Nasdaq: STXD), Strive 1000 Growth ETF (Nasdaq: STXG) Strive 1000 Value ETF (Nasdaq: STXV) and Strive Small-Cap ETF (Nasdaq: STXK), collectively, the "Funds". After careful consideration of a number of factors, the Board, at the recommendation of the Funds' investment adviser, concluded that it is advisable and in the best interest of the Funds and its shareholders to move listing to New York Stock Exchange.

The Funds will officially begin trading on New York Stock Exchange at market open on January 9, 2024.

The change in listing will not affect shareholders of The Funds.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling 215.882.9983 or by visiting https://www.strivefunds.com/. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Nine Strive funds will move primary listing from NYSE Arca, Inc. and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC to New York Stock Exchange

News Releases in Similar Topics

