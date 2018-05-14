Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN's Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List

"We are pleased to recognize the accomplishments of this esteemed group of leaders within SYNNEX," said Peter Larocque, President, North American Technology Solutions, SYNNEX Corporation. "In addition to their continued hard work, they each have a passion for helping our organization, as well as our partners and the greater IT channel, succeed."

The Power 100 honorees belong to an exclusive group that includes women leaders who are key drivers of their companies' success and who continue to help move the entire IT channel forward. The SYNNEX honoree for 2018 is:

Reyna Thompson , Vice President, Product Management, CONVERGESolv Secure Networking Group – Thompson continues to lead the rapid expansion of SYNNEX' line card around networking and security. She has also led the integration of Westcon-Comstor Americas' Security, Networking and Unified Communications business into SYNNEX and now oversees the product management, business development, renewals/maintenance, and engineering teams for this newly combined business unit. She continues to focus on accelerating digital transformation and quickly bringing technology innovation to market as a monetized business for the channel.

In the US, SYNNEX Women of the Channel honorees include:

April Petty , Vice President, Sales – Petty plays a key role in educating customers about SYNNEX and its value-added programs. Her leadership helps SYNNEX develop deep customer relationships while reaching new customers to result in increased sales. Petty and her team continue to develop strategic events focused around vertical segments and solutions, allowing partners to walk away with leading offerings to extend to their customer base.





Petty plays a key role in educating customers about SYNNEX and its value-added programs. Her leadership helps SYNNEX develop deep customer relationships while reaching new customers to result in increased sales. Petty and her team continue to develop strategic events focused around vertical segments and solutions, allowing partners to walk away with leading offerings to extend to their customer base. Sandi Stambaugh , Vice President, Product Management – Stambaugh leads SYNNEX' VISUAL Solv and Device Mobility business through a solutions-centered approach to customer enablement and technology advancement. Stambaugh takes a strategic approach by aligning with key industry associations to expand training and support offerings in vertical markets such as K-12 education, public safety, retail and hospitality. Over the past year, she has led SYNNEX' VISUAL Solv business in above-market growth and has helped launch several new strategic vendor partners.





Stambaugh leads SYNNEX' VISUAL and Device Mobility business through a solutions-centered approach to customer enablement and technology advancement. Stambaugh takes a strategic approach by aligning with key industry associations to expand training and support offerings in vertical markets such as K-12 education, public safety, retail and hospitality. Over the past year, she has led SYNNEX' VISUAL business in above-market growth and has helped launch several new strategic vendor partners. Willa Flemate , Vice President, Sales – Flemate is recognized for managing a team that creates custom solutions that are mutually beneficial to SYNNEX suppliers and integrators in a transforming market. Recently, she has developed a team of vertically-focused experts for the system integrator and OEM community and has partnered with vendors to offer programs to support key market segments. Her leadership has resulted in significant sales growth and continued partner success.





Flemate is recognized for managing a team that creates custom solutions that are mutually beneficial to SYNNEX suppliers and integrators in a transforming market. Recently, she has developed a team of vertically-focused experts for the system integrator and OEM community and has partnered with vendors to offer programs to support key market segments. Her leadership has resulted in significant sales growth and continued partner success. Heather Allen , Senior Director, Security Product Sales and Marketing – Allen continues to help drive channel growth for leading security and unified communications partners. Last year, Allen was promoted with marketing responsibilities in both the US and Canada . Allen has helped partners achieve financial revenue targets; developed and executed programs to drive new business; recruited and onboarded new partners through sales and technical enablement programs; and built channel testimonials for increased brand recognition for partners.





Allen continues to help drive channel growth for leading security and unified communications partners. Last year, Allen was promoted with marketing responsibilities in both the US and . Allen has helped partners achieve financial revenue targets; developed and executed programs to drive new business; recruited and onboarded new partners through sales and technical enablement programs; and built channel testimonials for increased brand recognition for partners. Molly Sherwood , Director, Business Development – Sherwood is responsible for leading marketing and business development teams to help customers grow their businesses. Over the past year, she led a marketing team to integrate a new automated CRM system to enable pipeline management. Sherwood also launched a new customer preference center and helped develop the Comstor EDGE strategy with architecture-specific programs that enable partners to grow their business practice areas of security, networking, collaboration, data center, software and annuities.





Sherwood is responsible for leading marketing and business development teams to help customers grow their businesses. Over the past year, she led a marketing team to integrate a new automated CRM system to enable pipeline management. Sherwood also launched a new customer preference center and helped develop the Comstor EDGE strategy with architecture-specific programs that enable partners to grow their business practice areas of security, networking, collaboration, data center, software and annuities. Sharon March , Senior Manager, Technical Operations – March plays a key role in understanding certifications and specializations to help partners choose the right path for their businesses. Through her dedication to SYNNEX and the channel, March helps partners improve their status with key vendors, become eligible for rebates and programs, and grow their overall business. With her team, she also helps deliver vendor-specific training offerings to partners and is on track to support more than 50 resellers in this capacity.

In Canada, the following leaders are recognized:

Suzanne Barrette , Vice President, Sales – Barrette has worked closely with partners in the Canadian market to help them identify strategic growth opportunities and create customized training programs for their sales teams. Barrette also works closely with SYNNEX product management and sales teams to help grow overall business and maintain a top position in key product segments. Her strong partner relationships help give SYNNEX an advantage to introduce new product categories and share innovative new ideas with customers.





Barrette has worked closely with partners in the Canadian market to help them identify strategic growth opportunities and create customized training programs for their sales teams. Barrette also works closely with SYNNEX product management and sales teams to help grow overall business and maintain a top position in key product segments. Her strong partner relationships help give SYNNEX an advantage to introduce new product categories and share innovative new ideas with customers. Siobhan Byron , Vice President and General Manager – Byron is an expert in designing and launching strategies and frameworks to capture new revenue opportunities, expand into new channels, and catapult sales performance in the Canadian market. Most recently, she has worked to expand SYNNEX' channel business through strategic cross-sell initiatives. She has also added key security, unified communications and collaboration offerings, as well as solutions complete with training and enablement sessions to support channel partners in developing their businesses.

"This accomplished group of leaders is steadily guiding the IT channel into a prosperous new era of services-led business models and deep, strategic partnerships," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2018 Women of the Channel list honors executives who are driving channel progress through a number of achievements – exemplary partner programs, innovative product development and marketing, effective team-building, visionary leadership and accelerated sales growth – as well as advocacy for the next generation of women channel executives."

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnex.com. To view the 2018 CRN Women of the Channel, visit www.CRN.com/wotc.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2018 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, CONVERGESOLVE, VISUALSOLV, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONVERGESOLV, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SNX-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nine-synnex-corporation-leaders-named-to-crns-women-of-the-channel-list-with-one-named-to-power-100-list-300647056.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.synnex.com

