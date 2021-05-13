Nine Trump Hotels Properties Earn 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice and Best of the Best Awards

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trump Hotels continues to add to its impressive industry distinctions, announcing that nine of their extraordinary domestic and international hotels have been recognized as Tripadvisor 2021 Travelers' Choice and Best of the Best award winners, acknowledged among the finest properties in each of their respective destinations.

Trump® International Hotel Washington, D.C. earned the coveted Best of The Best award, coming in at No. 2 out of the Top 25 Hotels in the United States, and was also recognized as the Travelers' Choice: No. 1 hotel in Washington, D.C. Trump International Hotel & Tower® Chicago also came in as the Travelers' Choice: No. 1 hotel in Chicago.

Trump® International Hotel Waikiki and Trump® National Doral Miami both earned the Travelers' Choice: No. 2 hotel position in their respective regions, while Trump® International Hotel Las Vegas and Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery each achieved the Travelers' Choice: No. 4 rating. Additionally, Trump International Hotel and Tower® New York ranked within the top 14 percent in New York City, out of 514 hotels.

From an international perspective, both Scotland properties, Trump Turnberry®, A Luxury Collection Resort and Trump Macleod House & Lodge, were recognized as the top in their markets, earning the Travelers' Choice: No 1 position.

Based on millions of reviews collected from travelers around the world, the Best of the Best award winners, like Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., exemplify the ultimate favorite, top 1 percent of hospitality businesses from around the globe. The complete list of Best of the Best award winners can be found here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels-cTop-g191.

Tripadvisor also gives Travelers' Choice awards to accommodations (as outlined above), attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10 percent of all properties on Tripadvisor.

"We couldn't be prouder; it is an honor to continue being recognized by our loyal guests for the unrivaled and memorable experiences these beloved properties have become known for," said Eric Danziger, CEO of Trump Hotels. "Although it's been a different year for the travel and hospitality industry, we want to celebrate these achievements that we contribute to our team's commitment to our 'Never Settle' philosophy, delivering an impeccable guest experience every time."

One of the world's most recognized luxury hotel brands, Trump Hotels offers notable signature programs designed for the ultimate comfort of all guests - including Trump Attaché®, Trump Card® Privileges, Trump® Kids and Trump® Pets.

