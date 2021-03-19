Nine UBS advisors in Central Texas named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that nine Financial Advisors in the firm's Central Texas Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"These individuals are an incredible resource to their clients and the firm," said Sam Parker, Central Texas Complex Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "This is a remarkable accomplishment and we congratulate them for this well-deserved recognition."

UBS advisors named to the list in Central Texas are:

This year's Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 5,000 Advisors across the country, managing more than $6 trillion in client assets. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

