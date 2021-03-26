Nine UBS advisors in South Texas named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors list

HOUSTON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that nine Financial Advisors in the firm's South Texas Market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2021.

"I'd like to congratulate all nine advisors for being recognized to this prestigious list," said Craig Vandegrift, South Texas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Each of them have a tireless focus on going above and beyond to help clients achieve their goals, and I'm proud to see them named alongside some of the best advisors in the industry."

Those named to the list in UBS's South Texas Market are:

This year's Top Women Wealth Advisors list recognizes 1,000 women advisors across the US, who have been selected by SHOOK Research after undergoing extensive interviews covering areas such as client service, compliance and investing process.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

