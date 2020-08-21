Nine University Launches Boost Nine Pro

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon FBA gurus, Nine University, have released a game-changing extension called Boost Nine. Referred to as "the supercar of Amazon FBA software," this extension is one hundred times faster than any competing extension.

Boost Nine includes a 7/7 score™, which is the ultimate way to measure demand/competition. This extension will give you a product's score to show whether or not it is worth investing in. It includes an instant autofill analysis feature that will allow you to locate products based on what people are currently searching for on Amazon in real-time. With absolutely no need to put any effort into searching, you will be able to find the best products based on search volume.

"Autofill results will be updated by the second," says Kale Abrahamson. "Normally, finding this data takes hours of manual work, but with Boost Nine, it now takes seconds."

Boost Nine's Super Charge Functions

Boost Nine's supercharged ROI calculations instantly predict how much profit you will make based on actual sales. You will easily be able to negotiate based on a 200% ROI minimum.

"The Boost Nine product research Chrome extension has been designed like a supercar with a business owner in mind," says Taylor Hiott, Nine University. "It works perfectly for any businessperson. All of the data that you need will be displayed in a way that allows you to easily understand it and make quick decisions."

One of the most tedious parts of Amazon FBA involves product research. Because of that, each of Boost Nine's features has been rigorously tested to ensure max efficiency and speed. Thanks to Boost Nine, you no longer need to spend hours staring at a computer screen, scrutinizing products. All it takes is a simple click to receive vital product information.

"If you are considering it, don't waste time like me analyzing everything and get it now! It's far better than what you'll find in other 'courses' in so many ways," says Chris Burger, a happy user of Boost Nine.

Boost Nine & Nine University Creators

Nine University has over 150 employees and operates several online resources including the Project Nine University. Creators, Kale Abrahamson and Taylor Hiott have dedicated themselves to helping people become entrepreneurs through Amazon FBA.

"Boost Nine will change the way people engage in Amazon FBA forever," adds Abrahamson.

