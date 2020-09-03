Nine University Sponsors and Aids Meal Giveaway With Amplify Church

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, 2020, Nine University helped to sponsor and volunteer a meal giveaway event with Amplify Church. The group was able to give away 30,000 meals to those in need in the city of Pittsburgh.

One of the main missions of Amplify Church is to exemplify the generosity that Jesus showed to the world. To do this, they show generosity with their time, money, talents, and encouragement. Amplify Church volunteers greeted those in need with green bags full of food and drinks. Each volunteer wore a mask and maintained social distancing.

The Nine University team volunteering at Amplify Church in Pittsburgh.

About Nine University

While they spend as much time as they can volunteering within the community, Kale Abrahamson and Taylor Hiott run a business helping newcomers to Amazon FBA with Nine University. Amazon FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) involves buying and selling products on the site. After buying products from a supplier, sellers put them up for sale. When a customer purchases a seller's product, the transaction is taken care of on Amazon and the product is shipped. Finally, the seller is paid. A big part of Amazon FBA is how a seller advertises and displays their product on Amazon. Nine University offers intensive training on how to draw the eye of the customer.

One of the biggest reasons why Kale and Taylor created Nine University was to give others the chance to earn six figures from Amazon FBA. The two are responsible for a large number of success stories.

"We have always and will always continue to support Amplify Church through the profits of Nine University, as their mission directly aligns with our core beliefs and the beating heart of this company," says Abrahamson.

Nine University has 150+ employees and manages several online resources for Amazon FBA sellers and business owners, including Project Nine University. Kale and Taylor also created a web extension called Boost Nine that provides an easy way to check to see if a market on Amazon is good or bad. Despite running so many operations, the two make sure that they give back to the community as much as they possibly can.

