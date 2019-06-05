Nine Ways to Organize Your Garage

ERIE, Pa., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Housing Survey, 80% of all homeowners in the United States have either a garage or a carport on their property. Organizing pros say that only 30% of people store a car in the garage, mainly because there's just too much stuff in the way.

If space is getting tight you can reclaim your garage with these nine organizing hacks from Erie Insurance.

Organize your garage with these simple hacks.

Create more floor space. Simply nailing angled wooden brackets to a wall is the perfect storage solution for lawn chairs and more.

Bungee the balls. Bungee cords can help corral all those basketballs, soccer balls and more. Simply hook a few into sturdy surfaces and place sports balls in a neat pile behind the cords.

Tool time. If your yard tools are all over the place, try rolling up a PVC tube and placing some screws into the place where the edges meet to create a tool slot.

Easy organization. Use mason jars or any other glass jars to stash nails and screws.

Magnetic magic. Hang a magnetic strip on a wall and use it to hold metal tools like scissors, screw drivers and more.

Basket the beach stuff. Use a big basket to hold beach gear like boogie boards and snorkeling gear. No more searching the whole garage to find what you need.

Wall appeal. An easy way to make your garage more aesthetically pleasing is to apply inexpensive floor tiles to the walls.

Easy access. Horizontally nail a strong paper towel holder into a wall. That will give you an easy way to neatly stash your garbage bags.

Haul away the extras. If you collected more unneeded items than your regular trash pickup can handle, you can check out Bagster. When your haul is ready, simply call the company to schedule a pickup.

Check in with your local ERIE Agent to make sure your home and garage (and everything stored in them) are properly covered. If you have questions on the right insurance for you, you can always contact an Erie Insurance agent to learn more and get a free quote.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 9th largest homeowners insurer and 12th largest automobile insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. The Group, rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company, has more than 5 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.

News releases and more information about Erie Insurance Group are available at www.erieinsurance.com.

SOURCE Erie Insurance

Related Links

http://www.erieinsurance.com

