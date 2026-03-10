Nine Women Join Expanding Lawsuits Against Providence-Kadlec OB-GYN Mark Mulholland

SEATTLE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine additional women have filed a lawsuit against Dr. Mark Mulholland, an OB-GYN employed by Providence St. Joseph Health and Kadlec Regional Medical Center located in the Tri-Cities region of Washington State. The lawsuit alleges Dr. Mulholland engaged in various types of abuse during exams and medical procedures.

Represented by attorneys Elizabeth Hanley of Schroeter Goldmark & Bender and Tamara Holder of Tamara Holder Law, the latest filing adds Jane Doe 123 and eight other women to the growing litigation. The legal team has already filed numerous lawsuits in King County Superior Court, and Holder and Hanley represent approximately 170 former patients of Providence-Kadlec and Dr. Mulholland.

Dr. Mulholland worked for Providence-Kadlec from 1999 until June 2025. The lawsuit also alleges Providence-Kadlec allowed Mulholland to see patients even after the Washington Commission filed charges against him. Mulholland's license to practice medicine on women is currently suspended as the Commission investigates multiple female patients' complaints.

The latest lawsuit alleges, among other things: Mulholland forced a patient to undergo an unnecessary C-section; Mulholland removed a patient's fallopian tubes without her consent; Mulholland invasively touched a patient, made comments about her sexual anatomy, and performed a hysterectomy and mesh implantation without advising her of associated risks. Additional plaintiffs allege that Mulholland made overtly sexual comments, discussed their sex lives in detail, and engaged in unnecessary anal exams.

"Health care institutions that turn a blind eye to abuse of women and ignore their complaints are not exempt from legal liability and public accountability," says attorney Tamara Holder. "Institutions have a duty to protect patients, not shield abusers. We are pursuing accountability at every level to ensure survivors are heard and justice is served," says attorney Elizabeth Hanley.

Anyone who has information about Dr. Mark Mulholland or the institutions where he worked is urged to contact the legal team immediately at www.drmarkmulhollandabuse.com.

About Tamara Holder Law

Tamara Holder is an international women's rights and institutional abuse trial attorney. Her boutique practice, Tamara Holder Law, based in Chicago, focuses on sex trafficking, doctor-patient sexual abuse, and other forms of multi-plaintiff litigation. For nearly a decade, Holder was a Fox News Channel legal analyst where she created and hosted the network's only sports show. Holder has testified before Congress and obtained legislation on behalf of her clients.



About Schroeter Goldmark & Bender

Elizabeth Hanley is a shareholder and trial attorney at Schroeter Goldmark & Bender (SGB). Founded in 1969, SGB is a nationally recognized law firm, based in Seattle, that holds the most powerful companies, government agencies, and people accountable for their wrongdoing. SGB represents injured persons in asbestos and mesothelioma, catastrophic injury, brain/spinal cord injury, medical malpractice, unsafe products, wrongful death, sexual assault and harassment cases, as well as individual and class action employment cases.

Media Contact

Marlies Dikkers

[email protected]

212-805-3091

SOURCE Tamara Holder Law