NINEPERCENT Holds Farewell Concert; iQIYI Upgrades in Innovative Membership Benefits for Idol-incubation IP Met with Great Acclaim

The livestream of the concert, which was made available to iQIYI VIP members, garnered 400 million in likes and more than 1.2 million views at one point. On Chinese social media, approximately 80,000 iQIYI VIP members participated in the concert's online activity while 8 topics related to the concert made it onto Weibo's - China's version of Twitter - list of trending topics, which in total gathered an accumulated readership of over 1 billion.

Idol Producer was a reality show which revolved around 100 boy group trainees who took part in a four-month long training session, by the end of which a final of nine trainees were chosen to debut as a boy group through viewers' vote. NINEPERCENT is made up of these final nine trainees from the Show, including Cai Xukun, Chen Linong, Fan Chengcheng, Huang Minghao, Lin Yanjun, Zhu Zhengting, Wang Ziyi, Wang Linkai, You Zhangjing. As China's first boy group contest-incubation reality show, the Show introduced a whole new "trainee selection system" to China's idol industry. Moreover, the Show's breakthrough contest format and rules helped transform the traditional idol-incubation reality shows in China.

During the Show's run, Weibo topics related to the Show received more than 13.49 billion in readership and were listed on Weibo's trending topics list 652 times. The Show also helped popularize multiple terms amongst the Chinese youth and garnered a total of 180 million in viewer votes throughout its run, making it the most popular variety show in China at the time.

In the 18 months since the Group's debut, NINEPERCENT member Cai Xukun's single Wait Wait Wait reached No.1 on iTunes US 'Music' Chart and the iTunes 'Pop' Chart while the group and its individual members had taken part in over a hundred commercial endorsements.

Since having developed the IP of Idol Producer, iQIYI has consistently increased the commercial value of the Show and Group's IP through different channels such as spin-off productions of variety shows, dramas, merchandise. This series of Idol Producer related content, including offline iQIYI VIP member events such as the 2019 iQIYI VIP Member Carnival and the 2019 Scream Night Concert, have contributed greatly to the Group's continuous success.

iQIYI released the youth variety show Qing Chun You Ni in 2019, and Qing Chun You Ni 2 is planned for release soon. iQIYI's IP development, implementation, and business operations of Idol Producer has become a pioneering model that poses significant influence on future productions of idol trainee shows in China.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce.

