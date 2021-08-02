Ninety One Extends Transfer Agency Partnership with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Ninety One, a leading global investment manager, has extended its long-time relationship with SS&C. The firm has retained SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS) to provide transfer agency services to its Ninety One Fund Managers U.K. Limited business.

SS&C supports Ninety One's U.K. business with a full range of transfer agency services, including investor, distribution and analytics solutions. As part of the agreement, SS&C will work with Ninety One to enhance the funds' digital investor engagement and further develop analytics capabilities.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with SS&C," said Cora Kielblock, Head of Global Operations. "SS&C supports our growth with consistent service and continuous investment in new tools for investors, sales and distribution and transfer agency oversight. We look forward to continuing our collaboration."

"We are delighted to support Ninety One's range of OEIC funds as their business evolves and grows," said Spencer Baum, Head of Client Service & Relationship Management at SS&C GIDS. "SS&C is committed to helping our clients retain and capture new assets through the full spectrum of distribution channels with cutting-edge technology and industry-leading service,"

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an independent investment manager, founded in South Africa in 1991. It operates and invests globally and offers a range of active strategies to its global client base. Ninety One is listed on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

