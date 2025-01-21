NINETY ONE JOINS THE SAPHYRE ENDEAVOR

NINETY ONE LEVERAGES SAPHYRE'S PATENTED PLATFORM FOR THE ONBOARDING AND MAINTENANCE OF ITS TRADING RELATIONSHIPS WITH BROKERS AND CUSTODIANS AS WELL AS FOR TRADING AGREEMENT MANAGEMENT.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., an industry award winning fintech company using patent-approved technology to solve pre-trade activities and post-trade issues, announces that Ninety One has joined its network of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform.

Saphyre's automated intelligence handles onboarding and maintenance of custody, broker trading, and buy-side accounts while synchronizing in real-time associated reference data between them. This synchronization provides a real-time golden source of data to all permissioned external parties using the Saphyre platform and solution. Downstream, this solution eliminates issues related to failed trades, and at the same time enables real-time, T+0 collaboration between parties which is necessary to meet the T+1 commitments.

Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder of Saphyre shared, "We're ecstatic to have Ninety One, a leading financial investment management firm, join our endeavor. By deploying our technology Ninety One will maintain data integrity through the lifecycle of a fund providing Ninety One with speed in the pre-trade thru post-trade processes not for just its firm, but also with Ninety One's broker and custodial counterparts."

About Saphyre

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is an active, global investment manager managing £130.2 billion in assets (31.12.24). Our goal is to provide long-term investment returns for our clients while making a positive difference to people and the planet. Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm began as a small start-up offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, as a global firm proud of our emerging market roots, we demerged to become Ninety One. We are committed to developing specialist investment teams organically. Our heritage and approach let us bring a different perspective to active and sustainable investing across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to our clients - institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.

For more information, please visit NinetyOne.com

