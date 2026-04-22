NINETYGO and Covestro Unveil R-GO Coffee Luggage Prototype, Cutting Carbon Emissions by 67%

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Earth Day, global travel lifestyle brand NINETYGO, in strategic partnership with Covestro, a world-leading supplier of high-tech polymer materials, unveiled the R-GO Coffee Journey Series prototype at CHINAPLAS 2026. This next-generation luggage concept represents a breakthrough in circular design, with a commercial launch expected to debut first on Amazon.com in Q4 2026.

From Success to Revolution: The R-GO Evolution

NINETYGO and Covestro unveil the R-GO Coffee Journey Series, a breakthrough in sustainable travel engineering.

Building on the global commercial success of NINETYGO's first-generation coffee luggage—currently available across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia—the new R-GO Coffee Journey Series introduces a radical upgrade in material science.

While the original series pioneered the use of recycled coffee grounds mixed with polycarbonate (PC), the R-GO prototype integrates Covestro's premium post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials to reach a new frontier of environmental performance:

Carbon Footprint: Shells of a standard 20-inch carry-on are engineered to produce just 1.19 lbs (0.54 kg) of carbon emissions—a 67% reduction from the 3.4 lbs (1.54 kg) generated by traditional models.

Technical Benchmark: According to Covestro's technical data, this is achieved by utilizing Makrolon®PCR solution, which reduces carbon emissions from 3.4 kg to 1.1 kg per kilogram compared to the virgin Makrolon® material.

Plastic Efficiency: These shells cut virgin plastic usage by 33.3% per unit.

Certified Integrity: All PCR materials used are validated by UL ECV Environmental Claim Validation and the Global Recycled Standard (GRS), the industry's most respected benchmarks for recycled content.

A Journey of Balance and Innovation The R-GO series is designed to prove that eco-conscious engineering can coexist with premium durability. In rigorous internal laboratory simulations designed to replicate extreme travel conditions, the R-GO series demonstrated durability performance exceeding the key performance benchmarks of mainstream industry standards by 200%. These evaluations covered critical performance areas including structural impact resistance, telescopic handle fatigue, and multi-terrain wheel endurance—ensuring the series meets the brand's uncompromising quality benchmarks.

"Why NINETYGO? Because 100% is a destination, but 90 is a journey," stated a NINETYGO spokesperson. "100% implies something finished and static. We adhere to long-termism, focusing on constant innovation that evolves with the traveler. Our collaboration with Covestro allows us to achieve a seamless balance between environmental stewardship and high-performance engineering. We believe true sustainability is only achieved when eco-friendly innovation meets uncompromising durability and functionality."

Availability The production version of the NINETYGO R-GO Coffee Journey Series is expected to debut first on Amazon.com in Q4 2026, with broader global availability to follow.

For more information and updates on the journey from prototype to launch, visit www.ninetygo.com or follow @Ninetygo Luggage on Facebook and @ninetygotravel on Instagram.

About NINETYGO and Korrun

NINETYGO is a global travel lifestyle brand owned by Shanghai Runmi Technology Co., Ltd., a majority-owned subsidiary of Korrun Co., Ltd. (300577.SZ).

Founded in 2005, Korrun is China's first A-share listed company in the luggage and bag industry. Driven by the vision of becoming a great innovative consumer goods company, Korrun operates across two segments: B2B and B2C. In B2B, Korrun is a global strategic partner to world-class brands including Nike, Adidas, and Decathlon, with advanced manufacturing bases in China, India, and Indonesia. In B2C, the company operates its independent brand, NINETYGO, partnering with top-tier suppliers like Covestro, DuPont, and YKK to deliver cutting-edge innovation and quality to travelers worldwide.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE NINETYGO