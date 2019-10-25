NINETYGO launches NICE series, the first travel lifestyle brand to collaborate with Ludovic Alban

NINETYGO is a brand that provides travel and outdoor related products like suitcases, backpacks, storage bags, functional clothes and shoes, which aims to provides the new generation of urban elites who want to reward themselves with modern, high quality experiences that adapt to multiple travel scenarios.

Regarding the newly released NICE product series in France earlier this month, Fan Jinsong, founder and chairman of Anhui Korrun, NINETYGO's parent company, said "Pushed by the fast-growing trend of globalization, more convenient visa access and transportation to other global destinations, the frequency of vacations abroad will keep rising, young consumers' demand for travel products is no longer limited to being practical and functional - personal items are regarded as the manifestation of their life taste and joy".

The NICE series not only comes with luggage but also a whole series of cosmetic bags and lipstick bags, as the company wishes that these items can meet the needs of consumers while on vacation, to enhance the vacation experience at the same time creating fashionable looks. The NICE series has been highly acclaimed by China Daily, the largest English portal in China.

"For the next step, we will continue to raise our research and development based on multi-dimensional scenes such as pre-trip storage, travel entertainment, business travel, parent-child amusement, and hotel sleep to further enrich our product lines," Fan said.

At the same time, NINETYGO never stops the steps for internationalization, continuing to attract consumers with new inspiration and creative enthusiasm. It has become an industry changer and promotes the industry to upgrade. The appearance in Pompidou Art Center in France, NINETYGO showed to the world a "new" Chinese brand, with a sense of fashion design and high quality.

It is not only a brand that fully demonstrates the determination and strength to become a model for made-in-China products, but it is also an example for other brands in the industry.

As a new face of Chinese trends, NINETYGO actively embraces the young generation and leads high-quality travel from an international perspective. No matter where you go, NINETYGO will always be there. As an emerging travel lifestyle brand, NINETYGO will continue to encourage consumers to "Treat My Journey" and promote a new travel lifestyle trend at home and abroad.

SOURCE NINETYGO