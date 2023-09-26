Ning Zhang Joins WSP as National Tolling Lead

Zhang brings an extensive tolling background to his new leadership role, including management of traffic and revenue for three major Texas toll projects.

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ning Zhang has been named national tolling lead at WSP, a leading engineering, environment, and professional services consultancy in the U.S.

In his new role as a vice president with the firm, Zhang will be responsible for enhancing and reinforcing the firm's growing range of toll industry services to new and existing clients. He is based in the firm's Dallas office.

Ning Zhang / WSP National Tolling Lead (CNW Group/wsp usa)
"As both an operator and consultant, Ning brings a unique perspective and background to tolling," said Christopher Burke, senior vice president and national business practice lead for tolling at WSP. "He has led initiatives that use business intelligence for revenue and traffic trends, procurements for timely delivery, and modeling traffic and revenue."

Prior to joining the firm, Zhang served as a senior manager for traffic and revenue for a Texas-based engineering firm where he managed three major toll projects with $600 million annual revenue. For more than a decade he has provided tolling advisory and project management services, as well as extensive support in the development, implementation and measurement of tolling strategy initiatives.

WSP has a lengthy history of supporting clients nationwide with planning, financing, implementing and operating toll facilities. WSP experts are focused on increasing efficiency and improving system performance, as well as the user experience, by preventing issues before they surface. The firm's services include:

  • Program development: strategic planning, toll demand modeling, as well as traffic and net revenue projections
  • Program implementation: policy and governance, financial planning, toll delivery advisory
  • Systems design: toll technology, payment methods, systems engineering
  • Design and construction: general engineering consulting, design, construction engineering and inspection, program management
  • Toll delivery: toll systems integration, back-office operations, procurement/oversight, violation processing
  • Operations: customer service center, traffic management center, roadside customer assistance, roadway operations, maintenance

Ning is a graduate of Jilin University with a bachelor's degree in transportation engineering; the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities with a master's degree in civil engineering; Boston University with a master's degree in business administration; and he earned a certificate in corporate finance from Columbia Business School. 

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

