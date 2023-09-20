Ningjin, China: A New Channel for Little Crickets to Become Farmers and Get Rich

News provided by

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

20 Sep, 2023, 00:09 ET

DEZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Last night, I caught a cricket and sold it for over 2000 yuan, "said Xu Jianxin, a villager from Ningjin County, Dezhou City, China, happily." Catching a good cricket can support a one-year harvest of 30 acres of crops.

Xu Jianxin is a representative of the tens of thousands of cricket catchers in Ningjin County. Every year after the beginning of autumn, cricket enthusiasts from Beijing, Tianjin, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing and other parts of the country flock to Ningjin County to choose, fight, and purchase crickets.

Ningjin County has unique climate, water quality, soil and other conditions that are suitable for the growth and reproduction of crickets. The crickets in Ningjin County have the characteristics of both northern and southern insects, which not only have the advantages of southern crickets being large, with large heads, large tops, large legs, and good skin color, but also have the strong fighting ability, endurance, and ferocity of insects in arid areas of the north. Therefore, Ningjin County is also known as the "First County of Chinese Crickets".

Crickets have become a new channel for local farmers to increase their income, ranging from a few tens of yuan per cricket to five to six hundred yuan per cricket, or even thousands or even tens of thousands of yuan per cricket. Catching crickets has become a livelihood for the local people. In late summer and early autumn, many people from Ningjin who work outside will rush back to their hometown and drill into and out of the corn fields. The captured crickets will be sold in the trading market in the early morning.

In order to inherit and protect the cricket fighting culture in Ningjin, Ningjin County invested 3 million yuan to establish the Cricket Cultural Museum in 2010. It is the only cultural museum with a cricket theme in China and even the world. In June 2011, it was named the "World's Largest Cricket Theme Exhibition Hall" by the Guinness World Headquarters in Shanghai. According to incomplete statistics, the daily trading volume of the cricket trading market in Ningjin County can reach 20000 people, with a daily trading volume of over 3 million yuan and an annual trading volume of around 300 million yuan.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily

Also from this source

The Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition of "Journey to Liaocheng through the Two Rivers" was held in Hungary

Liaocheng High tech Zone in China: Innovating Investment Promotion Methods to Promote High Quality Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.