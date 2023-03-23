Ninja Blender Injury Lawsuit Filed in New York

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson//Becker, PLLC is a nationwide product liability law firm with experience representing clients injured from defective products.

Johnson//Becker filed a lawsuit against SharkNinja Operating, LLC alleging the misrepresentation of the safety of the Ninja blenders. The firm is representing Plaintiff Angela Cappelletti, who alleges that the blender caused her severe injuries.

The Complaint alleges the defects in the Ninja blenders are caused by the stacked blade assembly not locking in place, and it can fall out of the pitcher during use, putting the user at risk of injuries requiring medical attention.

Ms. Cappelletti alleges that the Ninja blender caused her severe injuries and medical expenses. The Complaint states that "the incident occurred as the result of the Ninja blenders' defect, namely, the Ninja blender's use of an unsecured blade assembly."

Ms. Cappelletti is represented by Johnson//Becker lawyer Adam J. Kress. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

