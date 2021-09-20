Ninja Brings the Coffeeshop Experience to Your Kitchen

To celebrate the launch of the Ninja ® DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System and support consumers on their at-home coffee journeys, Ninja partnered with Irving Farm New York – a leader in NYC's coffee industry with neighborhood cafes and 20 years of roasting experience – to create a co-branded Ninja Pro Blend featuring autumn-inspired tasting notes of Maple Syrup, Bourbon and Dark Chocolate.

Now through October 4, consumers who purchase the Ninja® DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System on NinjaKitchen.com will receive a code redeemable for a free bag of Ninja and Irving Farm New York's co-branded Ninja Pro Blend. Additionally, Ninja will offer a one-day 20 percent discount in celebration of National Coffee Day on October 1.

"Spending more time at home than ever before has sparked a home brewing renaissance, and we're excited to partner with Irving Farm New York to truly turn home kitchens into cozy coffeeshops this fall," said Evan White, Director of Product Development or Ninja. "No matter your household's range of coffee preferences, the Ninja® DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System has something for everyone: grounds or pods, hot or cold brews, froth or no froth."

"Irving Farm New York is thrilled to team up with Ninja to offer an exclusive blend that brings the coffeeshop experience to your home," said Zach Popoff, Head of Marketing for Irving Farm New York. "With tasting notes of maple syrup, bourbon and dark chocolate, this medium-dark roast coffee will be the perfect complement to your autumn mornings."

Home baristas can find autumn-inspired recipes to test out in their Ninja® DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System – including Hot Salted Caramel Latte, Pumpkin Pie Cold Foam Coffee and Maple Macchiato – and other coffee-inspired eats on NinjaTestKitchen.com.

The Ninja® DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System delivers Classic, Rich, Over Ice and Specialty brews from your favorite coffee grounds or K-Cup coffee pods. Thermal Flavor Extraction® DUO provides the perfect flavor for grounds and pods with even saturation and precise temperature control. Customize your brew with 9 grounds sizes from single serve to carafe and 4 pod sizes from 6 to 12 oz. Use the fold-away frother to create coffeehouse-style drinks like cappuccinos and lattes, or dispense hot water from the independent hot water system to make tea or soup. Available now for $229.99 on NinjaKitchen.com.

*The NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, 12ME December 2020, U.S dollar sales

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

About Irving Farm New York:

Established in 1996 on Irving Place, Irving Farm New York has led NYC's coffee industry with their neighborhood cafes and 20 years of roasting experience.

Following the success of their first cafe in Gramercy Park, founders Steve and David turned their attention to roasting; converting a small carriage house in up-state NY into a roastery. Their house blends became renowned for their balance and sweetness, and in 2000 they were awarded "Best Coffee" by New York Magazine. Today, they have cafes across Manhattan and a modern roasting facility near the original carriage house in Millerton, New York.

CONTACT:

Samantha Blair

Senior Manager Influencer and PR

413-427-5990

SOURCE Ninja