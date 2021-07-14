Ninja Captures Summer, in a Scoop

Introducing the Ninja™ CREAMi™, a frozen treat machine that brings the ice cream shop to your kitchen. And just in time for National Ice Cream Day, Ninja is launching an exclusive "Summer in a Scoop" recipe book that features specially developed recipes inspired by consumers' take on summertime.

"We've enjoyed crowdsourcing flavor ideas from ice cream lovers and summer enthusiasts alike," said Katie Spurlock, Quality Food Scientist Manager for Ninja. "We hit the beach to gather what summer tastes like to fans, and each page in our "Summer in a Scoop" recipe book was inspired by what we heard. With each spoonful, you'll be transported back to warmer weather, misty saltwater, and campfire stories."

Making summer even sweeter, Ninja invites fans to join the fun by sharing their summer-inspired flavor profiles on social media throughout National Ice Cream Month in July. To make things even sweeter, the brand will also make a donation to The Birthday Party Project, an organization dedicated to bringing joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthdays.

With six one-touch programs that provide endless possibilities in one compact appliance, the Ninja™ CREAMi™ reinvents traditional ice-cream-making by allowing consumers to turn almost anything into a creamy creation in just four simple steps: Freeze, Creamify, Scoop, and Enjoy. Available now for $199 on NinjaCreami.com.

