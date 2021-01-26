Ninja Embarks On Nationwide Search For First-Ever Smoothie Bowl Sommelier

"Over the last year, people have spent more time in the kitchen than ever before. Our search for a Smoothie Bowl Sommelier is a nod to consumers' newfound kitchen curiosity and passion for beautiful and thick smoothie bowls," said Sasha Hartman, Senior Vice President, Digital and Global Creative . "We're seeking an enthusiast who shares our passions for innovation, nourishment and, of course, the art of creating Insta-worthy smoothie bowls."

The Job Description

Ninja is searching for the nation's most passionate smoothie bowl enthusiast. The role will begin upon selection of the Smoothie Bowl Sommelier in February and will conclude at the end of March. Key responsibilities include:

Act as a spokesperson for the Ninja® Foodi® Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor*

Inspire through the development of custom, thick smoothie bowl recipes and aesthetically pleasing imagery of smoothie bowls, which will be made available on NinjaKitchen.com

Share tips for how to make delicious, spoon-thick smoothies with the blender that powers through heavy loads at high speed without stalling or the need to stir or shake

Host a virtual event to help consumers add "smoothie bowl master" to their resumes

How To Apply

To apply for the chance to become the first-ever Ninja Smoothie Bowl Sommelier, visit SharkNinja.com. Applicants are required to submit a video introduction detailing why they would make the best Smoothie Bowl Sommelier, a resume reflecting their passion for smoothie bowls, and a photo of the most creative smoothie bowl they have made to-date.

While no formal training or expertise is required to apply for the role of Smoothie Bowl Sommelier, applications will be reviewed against predetermined qualifications, including:

A discerning palate

Demonstrated passion for food (especially smoothie bowls) and a healthy lifestyle

Obsession with creativity and food that looks as beautiful as it tastes

Spends bulk of free time in the kitchen or the grocery store

Interest in acting as a spokesperson for the Ninja® Foodi® Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor*

Comfortable hosting virtual events

Registered Dietitian credential is a plus

Health/wellness focused social media presence is a plus

Ninja is accepting applications for its Smoothie Bowl Sommelier role today through February 5. The Smoothie Bowl Sommelier will be announced later in February, along with an exciting opportunity for consumers to add Smoothie Bowl Expert to their resume.

For the full job description, visit SharkNinja.com.

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

*Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables.

