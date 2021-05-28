Ninja Expands Role As Recipe Developer and Publisher with New Kitchen Content Hub

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja (HKEX: 1691.HK), an innovator in kitchen appliances, launched today its own global digital platform where at-home chefs of any ability can seek inspiration in the kitchen. The global recipe platform is now available in three languages across four countries – United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany. The content hub houses hundreds of recipes, categorized into culturally and seasonally relevant themes such as Grill Favorites, Vegan Inspiration, 30 Minute or Less Meals, Smoothie Bowl Inspiration and more.

"Innovation has been at the forefront of Ninja product development and now we are showing how innovation can also translate into mealtime inspiration," said Sasha Hartman, SVP, Global Creative and Digital. "We've taken the best from our in-house culinary team, influencer, brand and celebrity chef partners and members of our Official Ninja Foodi Family™ Community to bring delicious, unique recipes to homes all over the world. With this new platform, it's our goal to share regular recipe inspiration with our product owners to ensure they're never bored in the kitchen and always empowered to try something new."

Ninja has the right tools and appliances to help consumers achieve endless possibilities with food. From multi-function grills to powerful blenders to pressure cookers, if a consumer has the desire to cook something, then they can make it, and Ninja is here to help you do it in ways that are faster, easier and delicious.

For additional benefits, consumers can sign-up for an account, allowing them to bookmark recipes they've tried and love, as well as those they would like to experiment with in the future – making the entire cooking experience with Ninja easy and accessible from start to finish.

Ninja is passionate about finding innovative ways to improve, simplify and de-stress your kitchen life. The brand's array of appliances and the launch of NinjaTestKitchen.com is just the start of a longterm commitment to fuel the creativity and passion of both at home chefs or seasoned professionals.

You can find recipe inspiration across the globe at the following locations:

United States: https://ninjatestkitchen.com/

United Kingdom: https://cookingcircle.com/

France: https://cookingcircle.com/fr/

Germany: https://cookingcircle.com/de/

About Ninja:

What we believe

You can make it.

Ninja believes that if you want to cook at home, you can. If you want to experiment more with recipes and ingredients, you can. If you want to cook dinner every single night, you can. If you want to be proud of what you're serving your family, you, without a doubt, can. We design tools and appliances that help you achieve endless opportunities with food, regardless of how much experience you have. It is our belief that if you have the desire to cook, that you can make it, and we're here to help you do it in ways that are fast, easy, and delicious.

SOURCE Ninja