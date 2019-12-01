Ninja Foodi, Air Fryer, Blender & Coffee Bar Cyber Monday Deals 2019: All The Best Ninja Kitchen Deals Rounded Up by The Consumer Post

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the top Ninja deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Ninja air fryers, blenders, multi-cookers, coffee makers and more kitchen appliances listed below by the deals team at The Consumer Post.

Best Ninja deals:

Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time.

Ninja's innovative multi-cookers, blenders, air fryers, and food processors are some of the most popular kitchen appliances today. Their products are designed to be efficient and easy to use and are also often made available at significant discounts. Ninja continues to expand their lineup with new offerings such as the Foodi series of multi-cookers and indoor grills, and a coffee bar system that prepares both hot and cold beverages.

What should shoppers know about Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which follows Black Friday, typically sees top retail stores offering more discounts online, with a particular focus on gadgets and electronics.

Cyber Monday continues to hold it's spot as the biggest online sales day in the US. Last year's total of $7.9 billion was the highest yet, beating all previous records.

