Ninja Kidz Action Parks Announces Strategic Acquisition of Flight Adventure Park to Expand Next-Generation Family Entertainment

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Kidz Action Parks, a fast-growing leader in indoor action and adventure experiences, today announced a strategic acquisition of Flight Adventure Park, a well-established indoor active entertainment operator. The merger creates a powerful platform to accelerate the growth of Ninja Kidz Action Parks while expanding innovative, movement-based experiences for kids and families nationwide.

Ninja Kidz Action Parks

Ninja Kidz Action Parks has quickly built momentum through immersive environments centered on obstacle courses, athletic challenges, and high-energy play. Through the transaction, the brand will leverage Flight Adventure Park's operational expertise, infrastructure, and national footprint to scale more rapidly, introduce new park formats, and bring the Ninja Kidz Action Parks experience to more communities.

"This acquisition is about fueling the next phase of Ninja Kidz Action Parks," said Ty Nielson, Co-Founder of Ninja Kidz Action Parks. "Flight Adventure Park brings deep operational strength and scale that allows us to focus on innovation, guest experience, and building the most exciting action-based parks in the industry. Steve Yeffa and team have built a great organization and we look forward to leveraging their expertise as we accelerate our expansion into new markets."

Flight Adventure Park will support expansion efforts by providing proven systems, real estate development expertise, and operational resources, enabling faster market entry and enhanced guest experiences across both existing and future Ninja Kidz Action Parks locations.

"We're excited to partner with Ninja Kidz Action Parks as they lead the evolution of active family entertainment," said Steven L. Yeffa, CEO of Flight Adventure Park. "Their concept, energy, and guest engagement align perfectly with our strengths in operating and scaling high-performing parks. I couldn't be more proud of the organization we've built and the excitement we have brought to millions of guests through our immersive experiences."

The combined organization plans to accelerate new park openings, expand programming, and continue investing in innovative attractions that inspire movement, confidence, and fun — while maintaining the distinct identity and vision of Ninja Kidz Action Parks. In connection with this transaction, Yeffa will be stepping down as CEO of Flight and will remain in an advisory capacity to the new organization.

Additional announcements regarding new locations and experiences will be shared in the coming months.

About Ninja Kidz Action Parks

Ninja Kidz Action Parks is a premier family entertainment brand inspired and co-created with popular YouTube brand Ninja Kidz TV. Designed to challenge and inspire kids and families, the parks feature obstacle courses, ninja warrior-style training elements, trampolines, climbing attractions, and immersive active play experiences. With a focus on movement, confidence-building, and unforgettable fun, Ninja Kidz Action Parks brings the excitement of action-packed adventure to communities across the country while delivering a safe, high-quality guest experience.

About Flight Adventure Park

Flight Adventure Park is a leading family entertainment destination redefining active fun through high-energy, tech-enabled attractions and immersive experiences. With locations across North America, the brand delivers a dynamic mix of trampolines, climbing walls, sports courts and interactive play zones designed to engage guests of all ages. Known for its commitment to safety, innovation, and exceptional guest experience, Flight Adventure Park continues to expand its footprint while creating memorable moments for families, groups, and communities nationwide.

