Ninja Nation Announces National Expansion Plans for 2021

Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world-class obstacle course arenas across the country. Their fitness facilities provide both adults and kids the exciting opportunity to play, train, and compete in their world-class, state of the art facilities while developing skills, strength, and confidence. The brand has four locations open and operating in Colorado and Texas. Additionally, Ninja Nation's fifth location will be opening in Huntersville, North Carolina this spring.

The brand maintained its success following the COVID lockdown of 2020 and is continuing to expand across the country. They are excited to offer something for everyone from the first-timer to the seasoned athlete, including open gym time, classes for children and adults, competitions, birthday parties, special events, and mobile operations.

The youth fitness concept's goal is to create over 1 million heroes by their on-going mission to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can find that "hero" within themselves. To accomplish this Ninja Nation focuses on their core values of engagement, encouragement, and energy in the facility at all times. Ninja Nation uses their world-class, state of the art obstacle course arena to teach kids by improving their physical health, along with focusing on the importance of moving their bodies and staying active. The brand prides itself on building a community within their facility by focusing on a culture of positivity, encouragement, goal setting, and building confidence.

"We are proud to offer kids this unique and engaging experience that provides them with both mental and physical confidence-building activities," said Wayne Cavanaugh, Founder and CEO. "While our programs align with our mission of creating heroes and keeping kids active, it is also an exciting way to instill resilience into kids. We are thrilled to continue to create a positive impact in kids' lives as we open locations across the country."

After creating innovative programs in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ninja Nation found their expanded services could become permanent offerings; they notably found success in their summer programs, selling out their summer camp, Ninja Care, with over 1300 enrollments. The ultimate day camp was a great option for parents, providing a fun and safe space for kids to exert energy and build confidence after spending months cooped up in the house.

"Our goal is to keep building strong communities within our facilities and create more programs where the kids can move their bodies and families can stay active together," added Cavanaugh. "With the country reopening, we are proud to provide them with an outlet to release pent-up energy and make memories that will last a lifetime."

With a dedicated and knowledgeable supportive leadership team, Ninja Nation is searching for franchise partners who are looking to make a positive impact in their community and own a business that changes lives. Including a franchise fee of $49,500, the overall investment cost to open a Ninja Nation is between $742,000 and $1,200,000. For more information about Ninja Nation's franchise opportunity, visit www.ninjanationfranchise.com.

About Ninja Nation

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2019, Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world-class, state of the art obstacle course arenas nationwide focusing on encouragement and building confidence in today's youth and families. The brand's mission is to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can be a hero. Ninja Nation's goal is to create over 1 million heroes by pushing kids and adults' minds and bodies to limits they never thought possible. Today, there are four open locations in Colorado, Texas, and one opening later this spring in North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ninjanationfranchise.com.

SOURCE Ninja Nation

Related Links

https://www.ninjanationfranchise.com

