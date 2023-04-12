Ninja Nation Inks Regional Development Deal in Spokane, Washington

Youth sports entertainment concept to bring its world-class obstacle courses and arenas to the Pacific North West

SPOKANE, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Nation, the Colorado-based leading provider of world-class obstacle course arenas and experiences across the country, recently signed a development deal to bring a new Arena location to Spokane, Washington. This announcement comes shortly after unveiling its new mobile franchise opportunity and marks the brand's first entry into the Pacific North West region of the United States.

With five arenas and 7 mobile courses open and operating in Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, and California, and 15 more arenas in development, Ninja Nation is taking strides to introduce its unique fitness entertainment concept to new markets across the nation. The Spokane expansion efforts will be led by global healthcare professionals, Alexi and Sarah Matousek.

Alexi is a Cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in robotic lung and esophageal surgery at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, while Sarah owns a consultancy firm, Bliss Health Solutions, and is establishing a network in the Pacific Northwest. Their interest in Ninja Nation began when Alexi was a contestant on popular TV show American Ninja Warrior Seasons 7-10. While there, he met Geoff Britten, Director of Ninja Nation Equipment Group, and found his passion for the sport of Ninja.

"I met Geoff in Philadelphia during the filming of season eight of American Ninja Warrior. I have the utmost respect for him and his devotion to the Ninja sport and community," said Alexi. "The immense support provided by Ninja Nation and their incredible franchise model makes owning a gym possible for us."

The Matouseks would like to one day own three locations in the area, which will enable them to develop a local Ninja community and inter-gym competitions without the need to travel across the state. Outside of Ninja Nation, the couple currently financially supports and operates a non-profit navigation program in rural Haiti that helps guides illiterate and extremely disadvantaged patients through the process of surgical care. They hope to one day endow the program partially with profits from Ninja Nation.

"We both have lifelong commitments and experience in global health and fitness," said Sarah. "We are excited to bring the sport of Ninja to Spokane and develop the intensely supportive and challenging sport of Ninja in our community. Everywhere we go people are excited about having a Ninja Nation arena in our community."

The youth fitness concept's goal is to create over 1 million heroes with their on-going mission to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can find that "hero" within themselves. To accomplish this, Ninja Nation focuses on their core values of engagement, encouragement, and energy in the facility at all times. Ninja Nation uses their world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arena to teach kids by improving their physical health, along with focusing on the importance of moving their bodies and staying active. The brand prides itself on building a community within their facility by focusing on a culture of positivity, encouragement, goal setting, and building confidence.

"We are thrilled to be expanding into Washington for the first time," said Wayne Cavanaugh, founder of Ninja Nation. "Spokane is a flourishing city and we are confident that Alexi and Sarah are the perfect partners to help us lead the way in our expansion efforts in the area. We look forward to integrating into the community and sharing Ninja Nation's innovative approach to youth fitness in a robust and empowering environment."

With a dedicated, knowledgeable, and supportive leadership team, Ninja Nation is searching for franchise partners who possess a passion for youth sports, are looking to make a positive impact in their community, and own a business that changes lives while having fun. For more information about Ninja Nation's franchise opportunities, visit www.ninjanationfranchise.com.

About Ninja Nation

Founded in 2017, Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas nationwide focusing on encouragement and building confidence in today's youth and families. The brand's mission is to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can be a hero. Today, there are five Arenas and seven mobile courses open and operating in Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, and California, with sixteen. Arenas in development in the Nashville area, Houston, Austin, Phoenix and Spokane, WA areas. For more information, visit www.ninjanation.com.

