Ninja Nation Launches Global Franchise Program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Nation, the pioneering franchise in the increasingly popular ninja sport, today announced that it has formally launched its global franchise program. In announcing ambitious growth plans, company leadership set a goal of creating One Million Heroes – children and adults bettering themselves physically and mentally through unique and ever-changing Ninja Nation obstacle courses.

"When I started the company, I sensed there was a huge unmet need in the marketplace for a safe, fun and entertaining youth fitness alternative to traditional sports. We've been blown away by the market demand at our current locations for the highly differentiated sport experience that we have created at Ninja Nation. We're looking forward to taking this the incredible Ninja Nation experience across the world with a talented group of franchisees who share our passion for youth fitness and positive community impact," said Wayne Cavanaugh, Ninja Nation's Founder & CEO. "We have the experience, the team and the plans in place to change over a million lives and we can't wait to continue our growth with the launch of our franchising program."

The leadership team is led by Cavanaugh, who has experience in investing in and growing companies across several industries, including health and wellness. Over the last 15 years, he has invested and/or operated five companies that have collectively generated over $5 billion in value and $1.1 billion in equity returns. Cavanaugh is joined by Geoff Britten, a champion on the American Ninja Warrior™ program – the only ninja to have a perfect season in the 11-year run of the show. Lucas Clarke, the Vice President of Marketing, rounds out the executive team. Clarke, a leader in the Colorado marketing community, helped grow the salad based fast-casual restaurant concept, MAD Greens, from 1 to 34 units as head of its marketing team. The company has a talented roster of leaders who also compete on American Ninja Warrior™, including Brian Arnold, head of Ninja Nation Mobile, and Karsten Williams, the company's head of programming and Dallas market leader.

Purchasing a Ninja Nation franchise allows an investor to own a business that promotes confidence, good health, family fitness and fun for entire communities. A pioneer in the "sport-tainment" industry, Ninja Nation combines fitness and a healthy lifestyle with fun and a sense of family and community. The obstacle courses are changed weekly and each location also includes a mobile ninja course to bring Ninja Nation to locations throughout the local community.

Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world class obstacle course arenas across the country, serving America's youth and adults with the most exciting facilities for developing skill, strength, and confidence. The company believes in providing people with a fitness alternative that is fun, challenging, and teaches us to get back up and try again when we get knocked down. Ninja Nation seeks to create over one million heroes – kids and adults pushing their minds and bodies to limits they never thought possible through the philosophy of "Play, Train and Compete." For more information, follow Ninja Nation on Facebook (facebook.com/oneninjanation), Twitter @OneNinjaNation, or on Instagram, @NinjaNation.

