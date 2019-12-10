Ninja Nation Launches Ninja Nation Athlete Program

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Nation, the pioneering franchise in the increasingly popular sport of Ninja, today announced that it has launched The Ninja Nation Athlete Program, a group that will promote, nurture, and enhance the growing sport. Jessie Graff and Adam Rayl, two of the most accomplished athletes on the "American Ninja Warrior" television show, have been named Athlete Partners of Ninja Nation and will serve as leading ambassadors in the Ninja Nation Athlete Program.

"As we talk to people around North America to grow our franchise, we are seeing amazing momentum and interest in the sport of Ninja," said Wayne Cavanaugh, Ninja Nation's Founder & CEO. "And we see the amazing results people are accomplishing in our arenas, so we feel the need to build greater awareness and access to maximize the positive impact the sport is having on kids and participants throughout the world."

Graff and Rayl will join Karsten Williams, Brian Arnold, Kyle Soderman, plus each of the Level III coaches of Ninja Nation – the highest level of instructor – and the leadership team of Geoff Britten, Lucas Clarke and Cavanaugh at quarterly summits. These summits will serve as a launch point for ideas and industry partnerships with suppliers, gym owners, entrepreneurs and competitive leagues to improve access and awareness of the sport in partnership with the sports' top athletes and businesses.

Graff has appeared on six seasons of American Ninja Warrior. In 2016, she became the first woman to successfully finish Stage 1 and 2 in the Las Vegas finals. She is also a professional stunt woman, appearing in film and television, including the CBS/CW series "Supergirl" and the film "Wonder Woman 1984."

"I've watched how Ninja Nation has built character in hundreds of people, including countless women and girls," Graff said. "Ninja is positive and inspiring – something we need right now, so I'm honored to help the Ninja Nation Athlete Program to grow the sport worldwide."

Rayl reached Stage 2 in seasons 8, 9, and 10 of the National Finals on NBC's American Ninja Warrior™ and reached Stage 3 in Season 11, finishing 3rd overall. Rayl is currently the reigning World Champion of the National Ninja League and holds five other National speed course competition titles.

"Ninja has had an enormous impact on my life and I am grateful to be part of a sport that is affecting broad, positive change in both kids and adults. I'm committed to joining Wayne, his team and so many great ninja athletes as we work together to propel our sport into tomorrow," Rayl said.

A pioneer in the "sport-tainment" industry, Ninja Nation combines fitness and a healthy lifestyle with fun and a sense of family and community. The obstacle courses are updated weekly with tons of fun, unique obstacles. In addition, each location also includes a mobile ninja course to bring Ninja Nation to locations throughout the local community.

Ninja Nation is the leading Ninja and OCR arena franchise, provider of world class obstacle course arenas across the country, serving America's youth and adults with the most exciting facilities for developing skill, strength, and confidence. The company believes in providing people with a fitness alternative that is fun, challenging, and teaches us to get back up and try again when we get knocked down. Ninja Nation seeks to create over one million heroes – kids and adults pushing their minds and bodies to limits they never thought possible through the philosophy of "Play, Train and Compete." For more information visit them at www.ninjanation.com or follow them on Facebook (facebook.com/oneninjanation), Twitter @OneNinjaNation, or on Instagram, @NinjaNation.

