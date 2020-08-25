Ninja Nation Opening Second Dallas Area Location in Murphy

The 12,100 square foot facility at 150 E Farm to Market Rd 544 in Murphy will bring the professional and high energy Ninja Nation experience to life with state-of-the-art equipment, group classes, birthday parties, open gym, special events and competitions that will empower everyone to push their minds and bodies to the limits they never thought possible.

Texas based business owners; Bill & Mary Jane Journey are Ninja Nation's first franchisees to open in the Texas Market. "Being a part of the Ninja Nation family is such a fun and rewarding experience for us!" said Bill Journey. "We love the opportunity to create a ninja facility in Murphy Texas and look forward to making a significant positive impact on kids and the whole community. There's nothing more fulfilling than seeing people come together as part of the ninja community and support each other as they learn to overcome the many fun and challenging obstacles on the course. People also end up gaining the strength and confidence in themselves to overcome life's obstacles along the way."

Ninja Nation Founder and CEO, Wayne Cavanaugh, is thrilled to open the second location in Texas and our first Franchise location with Bill & Mary Jane Journey. "We have seen the sport of Ninja taking off in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and we are thrilled to have Bill & Mary Jane opening their Ninja Nation in Murphy. We are looking forward to being an integral member of this vibrant and dynamic community."

Ninja Nation in Murphy, TX is thrilled to have Tyson Faifer, the first comedian to ever compete on NBC's American Ninja Warrior, join the team as arena manager. Tyson has a passion for fitness and making people laugh and he now brings his leadership and passion of the sport of Ninja to Ninja Nation. "Ninja Nation is the ultimate place for family fun, I jumped at the chance to help bring this project to life!" said Tyson Faifer.

Ninja Nation offers monthly memberships, organized group fitness classes, open gym, events, competitions, field trips, birthday parties and even a mobile unit for a Ninja obstacle courses anywhere. The inaugural Texas location opened in Frisco, TX in October 2018 and Ninja Nation has 2 additional Arenas in Colorado and 5 mobile Ninja obstacle courses throughout the United States.

About Ninja Nation

Ninja Nation is the leading provider of obstacle course arenas across the country, serving America's youth and adults with the most exciting facilities for developing skills, strength and confidence. We love the sport of Ninja and Obstacle Course Racing, support every aspect of its growth, and believe everyone across the U.S. should have access to such an incredible activity. Our goal is to create over one million heroes. That's one million kids and adults pushing their minds and bodies to limits they never thought possible in our arenas. Play, Train and Compete.

