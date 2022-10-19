Ninja Nation to Open Biggest Ninja Facility in Texas

The youth sport/fitness concept opening a 16,000 sq ft arena in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninja Nation , the leading franchise provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas, where kids and adults of all ages and abilities can play, train and compete is set to open its next location in Austin, TX. The 16,000-square-foot sports & entertainment complex located at 6500 N Lamar Blvd, is set to open in the Spring of 2023. The space has been expertly designed by American Ninja Warrior legend, Geoff Britten, who heads up Ninja Nation's design and obstacle build-out team. Ninja Nation spaces balance high-traffic events like birthday parties and day camps with youth and adult fitness classes, youth sports programming, open gym time, and competitions.

"The Austin arena is going to be an incredible facility with the largest obstacle floor space of any Ninja Nation location and the largest Ninja concept in Texas," said Britten.

Ninja Nation is excited to offer its world-class obstacle arena in Austin. They specialize in a "play, train, compete" model in a state-of-the-art arena while developing skills, strength, and confidence for kids and adults of all ages and skill levels. Ninja and Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) is the focal point but they are also known as a world-class entertainment facility with thousands of 5-star reviews for birthday parties, field trips, day camps, team-building activities, off-site mobile experiences, and endless amounts of fun.

The Austin location is owned by the dynamic duo of Atlas Cage and Tatiana Jitkoff. "We are so excited about the positive impact it will have on the people, especially the kids, that will be coming to play. Creating a place where people can explore challenges and push themselves in a supportive, fun community environment is exactly the kind of energy we want to bring to our hometown," said Jitkoff, a long-time Austin native who works in real estate and is active in many area non-profits.

"The Ninja platform is an amazing way to introduce sport, movement, and determination. It is the perfect way to engage kids, teens, and adults alike, get them active, build community and have fun," said Cage, a former competitor on NBC's American Ninja Warrior and owner of indie record label Sky Titan Media.

American Ninja Warrior and American Ninja Warrior Junior, continue to pull in record ratings, and the sport has evolved into an Olympic test event with more people wanting to play, train and compete in the sport of Ninja. With the demand for alternative youth sports and fitness experience-based businesses booming, Ninja Nation is accelerating its growth to meet that demand.

The youth fitness concept aims to create over one million heroes through its ongoing mission to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can find that "hero" within themselves. The sport of Ninja and OCR focuses the participant's competitive spirit on beating the obstacle and accomplishing the course. Everyone who participates supports each other and cheers each other on to beat the course. Ninja Nation has created an environment of positivity, encouragement and family fun, building confidence through its development classes, open gym sessions, birthday parties, field trips, special events, competitions, and its mobile ninja obstacle course.

Founded in 2017, Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas nationwide focusing on encouragement and building confidence in today's youth and families. The brand's mission is to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can be a hero. Today, there are five open locations in Colorado, Texas, and North Carolina, with fifteen Arenas in development in the Nashville area, Houston, Austin, and the Phoenix areas. For more information, visit www.ninjanation.com .

