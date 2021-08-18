Ninja Survey Finds Gen Z and Millennial Parents Are Bored with Their Recipe Rotation and Looking to Spice Things Up

74% of Millennials want to feel more confident in the kitchen, including 80% of Millennial parents

Nearly half of Millennials say they are bored with the recipes they know; this boredom increases to 56% when looking at Gen Z and Millennial parents

73% of Gen Z and Millennial parents are looking for recipe inspiration

One third of Gen Z and Millennial parents prioritize meals that are quick to make

40% of Gen Z and Millennial parents have trouble following recipes (compared to only 25% of total surveyed)

To help combat kitchen fatigue, today, Ninja unveils its newest innovation, the Ninja® Foodi® XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid™ which offers an efficient way of cooking with its SteamCrisp™ Technology and SmartLid™. It has three different cooking modes - pressure cook, air fry, and SteamCrisp™ - and 14 cooking functions all under one SmartLid™. Using the SteamCrisp™ Technology, unlock the juiciest way to air fry, prepare 1-touch meals up to 40% faster++, and bake artisan breads and cakes up to 25% faster***.

As consumers are eager for new food ideas and gaining kitchen confidence, Ninja released its inaugural SmartLid™ SmartList, a quintessential compellation of modern recipes and food prep techniques to enable home cooks to keep their bustling kitchen bursting with delicious inspiration and cook more efficiently.

Ninja also partnered with Eitan Bernath, a chef, digital content creator and principal culinary contributor for the "Drew Barrymore Show" on CBS, to share tips on how to make cooking easier and more fun with Ninja's latest product innovation.

"I'm excited to partner with Ninja to share cooking tricks and highlight the new Ninja® Foodi® XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid™," said Eitan Bernath. "It makes cooking easier, more efficient and fun, which people are craving as they're busy returning to the office and kids are going back to school."

The Ninja® Foodi® XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid™ is available in an 8-qt capacity for $329.99 at NinjaKitchen.com. Its 14 functions include:

Pressure Cook

Steam & Crisp

Steam & Bake

Air Fry

Broil

Bake/Roast

Dehydrate

Sear/Sauté

Steam

Sous Vide

Slow Cook

Yogurt

Keep Warm

Proof

SmartLid™ represents the latest example of the synergies found between SharkNinja and Joyoung engineering teams, (under the parent company, JS Global Lifestyle) whose collaboration on this project have allowed us to bring this exciting new product to the world.

**All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 1260 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 21st - 22nd July 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+) with a margin of error of +/- 3% at 95% confidence.

++ Versus traditional cooking methods

***Versus traditional oven

+ Vesus Ninja Foodi OL601 in Dry Mode Only

